The Showcase / DPA DESIGN STUDIO

Architecture: Hiren Panchal

Interior Design: Dixa Rabara

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. At its core, The Showcase embodies the principles of cell membrane FEFS technology, a pioneering approach that enhances structural integrity and environmental interaction. Just as a cell membrane separates and regulates its contents, our design will harmoniously blend commercial and communal spaces, creating a vibrant ecosystem within the urban fabric of Ahmedabad. The architectural approach we employ harmonizes fluidity with Parametricism, allowing for designs that transcend traditional boundaries.

The execution commenced post a series of brainstorming & structure analyses to meet the interesting Geometrical symphony of the helical open hyperboloid of a sheet made in FlexStone Exterior Facade System core membrane structure. Internal tensile members were planned accordingly & the desired shapes were achieved through the Malleable Foam Concrete FlexStone Exterior Facade System Manoeuvering elevational variations simultaneously shaping the interiors with projected fixed furniture. The floor used was a UHPC jointless terrazzo in interior areas & Paver blocks on exterior pathways. The projected hung canopy was an ideal example of a suitable conjunction of two shapes, yet enhancing the total structure.

We aim to provide an immersive experience within The Showcase, drawing locals and visitors alike with curated retail offerings and engaging atmospheres. Our vision is to establish a dynamic hub that encourages community interaction and cultural exchange.