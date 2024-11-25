Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 2 of 25Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 3 of 25Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsSai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools, Sustainability
Tiruppur, India
  • Design Team: Hamna H., Visalakshi R., Maitri Shah
  • Design Interns: Varisha Chauhan, Aanchal Bansal
  • Contractors And Builders: Swamy & Thomas
  • City: Tiruppur
  • Country: India
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 3 of 25
© Link Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Sai Kirupa Special School provides specialized education and vocational training to children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other learning disabilities. For their new campus in Tirupur, the school envisioned a center focused on the holistic development of students, fostering independence and self-reliance. The design of the campus reflects a thoughtful response to the diverse needs of its users, creating an environment that nurtures growth. Since the school operates under a charitable trust, donor funding plays a key role in realizing the project. As a result, the design needed to be flexible to allow for incremental, phased construction, contingent on the funding. 

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography
© Link Studio
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 20 of 25
Plans
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Facade
© Link Studio

The building's design across two floors creates distinct functional zones for various uses while enabling the incremental construction and swift operationalization of each phase. The ground floor houses the day school and has been completed in three phases. The use of structural expansion joints facilitated these phases, with each section becoming functional as soon as it was completed. This phased approach enabled feedback from users, allowing the design to be fine-tuned based on real-life experience. The first floor comprises residential dormitories and classrooms for students with lesser dependency needs. This has been undertaken as the next phase. 

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 10 of 25
© Link Studio
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Windows
© Link Studio

Responding to the climate, the building's layout and orientation is designed to maximize the north and south facades, where the direct solar heat gain is reduced through simple shading. The simple rectangular plan is further deployed to create a clear and navigable design for its users. Organized around a central open space, the building is laid out into north and south wings. A central bridge between the two wings creates two smaller courtyards and doubles up as a stage for the front courtyard, which serves as a small amphitheater, with easy visitor access. The larger rear courtyard provides outdoor play and therapy spaces for students.  

Similarly, the administrative offices are located near the front, with direct access from the entrance. The more private student areas—classrooms, therapy rooms, and caretaker spaces—are positioned deeper within the building. 

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography
© Link Studio

At every level, thoughtful and functional transition spaces are worked into the plan, in line with the sensory needs of the students. The arcaded passages provide a transition from the open courtyard to the inside, while also becoming an edge with benches for indirect participation in the play activity. The long passage breaks into smaller alcoves at the entrance of each classroom, creating pause points and providing strategic storage for bags, footwear etc.  

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Link Studio
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 21 of 25
Plan
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Link Studio

The north wing contains self-sufficient units of eight classrooms each, designed to meet both academic and personal care needs. Since many students with ASD require toilet training, each classroom unit includes a dedicated toilet with adjoining spaces for changing and cleaning. Jaali walls in these areas ensure ample light and ventilation while maintaining privacy for children. The south wing houses larger therapy rooms and a dining hall, supporting students' developmental needs.  

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 2 of 25
© Link Studio

Circulation paths throughout the building are enhanced with experiential design elements, including colored tile inserts that serve as visual cues, encouraging movement and motor skill development. These flooring inserts along the passage prompt students to hop and skip, enhancing both physical and cognitive growth. At the entrance of each classroom, vibrant Tangram-patterned pause points are paired with tiled inverted arch benches, creating memorable landmarks that aid navigation, through a distinct color scheme. 

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Windows
© Link Studio
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 25 of 25
Detail Section
Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Image 16 of 25
© Link Studio

In the harsh Tiruppur climate, both courtyards are covered with tensile fabric shade sails, to provide comfortable open spaces for play and gathering. The rear courtyard is designed to foster both structured and unstructured play, with sensory paths and landscape elements that stimulate students' senses in a calm manner. A bridge across a small pond promotes balance through play, while areas for group and individual activities encourage flexible interaction. Traditional play equipment, such as swings and slides, complement the sensory features.

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Link Studio

The choice of materials and structural details responds to the local soil conditions and seismic requirements. Stones and boulders found on-site are used for the foundation, while the gravelly soil is utilized to make handmade adobe blocks. The exposed masonry of these blocks creates a muted, earthy palette that offers a soothing visual experience. The rough texture of the walls, combined with the undulating jack arch ceiling, helps reduce ambient noise, providing a calm, sensory-friendly environment for students. 

The site execution team's attention to detail has been critical in incorporating many finer features envisioned in the design, to create a truly holistic experience in the school.

Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick
© Link Studio

Address:Tiruppur, India

Biome Environmental Solutions
Concrete
Brick

Educational Architecture
Schools
Sustainability
India

Cite: "Sai Kirupa Special School / Biome Environmental Solutions" 25 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023949/sai-kirupa-special-school-biome-environmental-solutions> ISSN 0719-8884

