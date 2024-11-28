Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Argentina
  5. AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio

AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio

Save

AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Image 2 of 47AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairAHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairAHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Image 5 of 47AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Buenos Aires, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Luis Barandarian

Text description provided by the architects. AHORA is a restaurant with a Comfort Food gastronomic proposal. After a pandemic, the concept of the present time has been redefined. 
Our interest lies in redefining the conventional, focusing on transforming materials through concrete experimentation or by using them in unexpected ways. We consider preexistence as the starting point of design, where conserving and transforming contribute to minimizing environmental impact. COLOR TO PERCEIVE. FLEXIBILITY TO CREATE 
FUNCTIONALITY TO SOLVE. This project was worked on within several axes: sustainability, hybrid life, sensory stimulation, outdoor contact, and integral well-being.

Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luis Barandarian
Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Image 47 of 47
Diagram

Sustainability: We work with recycled plastic from thousands of bottle caps. This material is created by Proyecto Mutan.  In this case, we designed special mobile benches for AHORA using molds they already produce,  intervening in them by designing their interior structure and backrest. We focus on not creating new molds, but on giving value to preexistence through our intervention, transforming it into something new.  

Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Luis Barandarian
Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Image 17 of 47
© Luis Barandarian
Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Glass, Chair
© Luis Barandarian

We also experimented with a new texture on the table tops, where stains are generated by the combination of different colors of bottle caps. The curve builds the bar that overlooks the exterior. In this case, we opted to use phenolic panels to construct it. These panels are also a sustainable option, as their carbon footprint is lower than that of traditional construction materials and they can be recycled at the end of their useful life. We also use natural dyes to color them, similar to how local artisanal pieces are dyed. With the same material, we make shelves that respect the modules of the existing concrete bricks. We also chose a supplier that works with phenolic to make tables and chairs.

Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Image 2 of 47
© Luis Barandarian
Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Image 34 of 47
Plan

Sensory Stimulation: One of the established requirements was to keep the kitchen closed. To comply with this specification, we designed a structure that houses both the kitchen and necessary services. The completion of this construction creates a play of natural lights and reflections that interact with the textures of the environment. Instead of opting for conventional glass, we decided to use polycarbonate arranged at various angles, achieving an interesting texture that blends with the reflections of light. Reflections that materialize color. The object reflects the colors that we perceive. In a simple experiment,  natural light falls on the surface of a recycled plastic table, and the red color wave bounces off it, resulting in its reflection on the metallic surface. 

Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luis Barandarian

Hybrid Life: Hybrid life, where virtuality has taken root, redefines how we conceive spaces. Customers now have more powerful tools to demand carefully designed environments. In this era of digital connections, the restaurant is not only a physical framework but also a dynamic scenario that serves as a platform for interaction in daily virtual life. 

Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Brick, Chair
© Luis Barandarian
Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandarian

Outdoor Contact and Integral Well-being: We seek places where space complements the gastronomic proposal. Contact with the outdoors occurs  through nature but also in the pursuit of comfort and family experience

Save this picture!
AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Luis Barandarian

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OHIO Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantArgentina
Cite: "AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio" [Restaurante AHORA / OHIO Estudio] 28 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023782/ahora-restaurant-ohio-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags