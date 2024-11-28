AHORA Restaurant / OHIO Estudio

+ 42

Arquitecto Principal: Felicitas Navia

Equipo Proyecto: Felicitas Navia, Paula Bianco, Lara Falcón

Oficina De Arquitectura: OHIO Estudio

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. AHORA is a restaurant with a Comfort Food gastronomic proposal. After a pandemic, the concept of the present time has been redefined.

Our interest lies in redefining the conventional, focusing on transforming materials through concrete experimentation or by using them in unexpected ways. We consider preexistence as the starting point of design, where conserving and transforming contribute to minimizing environmental impact. COLOR TO PERCEIVE. FLEXIBILITY TO CREATE

FUNCTIONALITY TO SOLVE. This project was worked on within several axes: sustainability, hybrid life, sensory stimulation, outdoor contact, and integral well-being.

Sustainability: We work with recycled plastic from thousands of bottle caps. This material is created by Proyecto Mutan. In this case, we designed special mobile benches for AHORA using molds they already produce, intervening in them by designing their interior structure and backrest. We focus on not creating new molds, but on giving value to preexistence through our intervention, transforming it into something new.

We also experimented with a new texture on the table tops, where stains are generated by the combination of different colors of bottle caps. The curve builds the bar that overlooks the exterior. In this case, we opted to use phenolic panels to construct it. These panels are also a sustainable option, as their carbon footprint is lower than that of traditional construction materials and they can be recycled at the end of their useful life. We also use natural dyes to color them, similar to how local artisanal pieces are dyed. With the same material, we make shelves that respect the modules of the existing concrete bricks. We also chose a supplier that works with phenolic to make tables and chairs.

Sensory Stimulation: One of the established requirements was to keep the kitchen closed. To comply with this specification, we designed a structure that houses both the kitchen and necessary services. The completion of this construction creates a play of natural lights and reflections that interact with the textures of the environment. Instead of opting for conventional glass, we decided to use polycarbonate arranged at various angles, achieving an interesting texture that blends with the reflections of light. Reflections that materialize color. The object reflects the colors that we perceive. In a simple experiment, natural light falls on the surface of a recycled plastic table, and the red color wave bounces off it, resulting in its reflection on the metallic surface.

Hybrid Life: Hybrid life, where virtuality has taken root, redefines how we conceive spaces. Customers now have more powerful tools to demand carefully designed environments. In this era of digital connections, the restaurant is not only a physical framework but also a dynamic scenario that serves as a platform for interaction in daily virtual life.

Outdoor Contact and Integral Well-being: We seek places where space complements the gastronomic proposal. Contact with the outdoors occurs through nature but also in the pursuit of comfort and family experience