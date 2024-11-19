Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. France
  5. Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO

Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO

Save

Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Image 2 of 8Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior PhotographyNursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, WindowsNursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Image 5 of 8Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Kindergarten
France
  • Architects: OFFICE MUTO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexandre Pavlidis
  • Lead Architects: Alexandre Pavlidis
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Image 2 of 8
© Alexandre Pavlidis

Text description provided by the architects. The project was formed as the simplest possible expression of the essence of a nursery: a central living space connecting all the secondary rooms of the building.

Save this picture!
Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Image 6 of 8
Plan - Site 1.100

Its layout makes it possible to monitor adjoining spaces from the central space and vice versa, while avoiding the need for secondary circulation.

Save this picture!
Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography
© Alexandre Pavlidis

The large central room is completely glazed on two sides and opens onto a play area and a pergola to shelter the children from the sun and bad weather.

Save this picture!
Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Image 5 of 8
© Alexandre Pavlidis

The square shape of the building responds to the non-directional character of the site and emerges as a proud form in the fields.

Save this picture!
Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alexandre Pavlidis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vendée, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OFFICE MUTO
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenFrance
Cite: "Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO" 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023680/nursery-benetre-office-muto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags