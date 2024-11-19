Nursery Benêtre / OFFICE MUTO

-
Architects: OFFICE MUTO
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Alexandre Pavlidis
-
Lead Architects: Alexandre Pavlidis
- Construction: Vestack Constructio
- Program: Nursery
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The project was formed as the simplest possible expression of the essence of a nursery: a central living space connecting all the secondary rooms of the building.
Its layout makes it possible to monitor adjoining spaces from the central space and vice versa, while avoiding the need for secondary circulation.
The large central room is completely glazed on two sides and opens onto a play area and a pergola to shelter the children from the sun and bad weather.
The square shape of the building responds to the non-directional character of the site and emerges as a proud form in the fields.