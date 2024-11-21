Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes

Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes

Save

Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Image 2 of 24Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Interior Photography, WindowsLully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Interior PhotographyLully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Versailles, France
  • Design Team: Atelier Serge Architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: EVP Ingénierie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: B52
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: AVA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: VPEAS
  • City: Versailles
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Image 2 of 24
© Schnepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. The location of the Lully Vauban school is in the heart of a city block. This form of urban life is special compared to others because of its singular introverted character. The extension project does not want to cause a brutal breaking. Despite the heterogeneity of existing constructions, it is integrated into overall writing by respecting the logic of implementation and using the existing architectural vocabulary.

Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Image 17 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Interior Photography
© Schnepp Renou

This is a building for nursery and elementary schools, but also for the music conservatory, it is located at the center of the system. This position, beyond its functional and educational interest, makes it possible to structure the voids, to give meaning back to the playgrounds, becoming singular and delimited places.

Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Schnepp Renou

The new building is discreet on an urban scale but widely perceptible on the city block's scale. The school offers a harmonious whole to be seen from the neighboring accommodation. The project is an opportunity to redesign the access (nursery and elementary school). The new courtyard marks the entrance to the nursery school, now qualified and easily apparent from the street.

Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Interior Photography
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Image 21 of 24
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Interior Photography
© Schnepp Renou

The ground floor is mainly dedicated to the nursery and therefore faces its courtyard, favoring a direct and level exterior relationship. The main living spaces of the elementary after-school, located upstairs, facing south, are structured around an outdoor terrace. The construction systems are simple, proven, and economical. The choice of masonry floors and walls was made in response to the acoustic issues linked to the practice of music.

Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

The processes implemented make it possible to offer a long-lasting building while guaranteeing simple and rational implementation: two supporting facades, prefabricated floors, and a wooden frame. The architectural and structural aspect offers a generous volume capable of evolution. Supporting facades free up space without the obstruction of interior supporting elements. The materials are recyclable (wood, terracotta, zinc, bio-sourced insulation, etc.), and also chosen for their durability and their excellent resistance to external aggression.

Save this picture!
Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Schnepp Renou

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Versailles, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Serge Joly Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "Lully Vauban School and Music Conservatory Extension / Atelier Serge Joly Architectes" 21 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023616/lully-vauban-school-and-music-conservatory-extension-atelier-serge-joly-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags