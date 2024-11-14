Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos

Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 2 of 30Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 3 of 30Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 4 of 30Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 5 of 30Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale
  • Engineering: Solofund Engenharia
  • Lighting Technician: Satori Iluminação
  • Electrical Project: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo
  • Hydrosanitary: JPD Projetos de Instalações Elétrica e Hidráulicas
  • Construction: Obra Arquitetos
  • Date Of Design: 2020
  • Site Area: 5457.3 ft2
  • City: São José dos Campos
  • Country: Brazil
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 6 of 30
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The natural profile of the land has a slope with a 1.5-meter drop relative to the street. The house design sought to organize the relationship between the collective social spaces and the street in a more open way, while creating a sense of intimacy for the bedroom areas.

Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© Nelson Kon
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 5 of 30
© Nelson Kon
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 21 of 30
Plan - Ground floor
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 16 of 30
© Nelson Kon

Taking advantage of the land’s slope, the strategy was to raise the floors of the social areas by half a level, allowing for a direct yet protected connection with the street. This approach also enabled the more private program to be placed on the lower floor, level with the rear of the house, with access to the garden.

Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 2 of 30
© Nelson Kon
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 12 of 30
© Nelson Kon

The garage was positioned at street level, creating an intermediate floor with strategic half-level connections between the bedrooms and the living room/kitchen.

Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 3 of 30
© Nelson Kon
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 25 of 30
Section B
Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 14 of 30
© Nelson Kon

This distribution of levels and spaces aims to integrate the program in a way that is both open and fluid, while also creating spaces with specific, comfortable characteristics. The staircase design, with its multiple landings, connects the spaces and enables circulation through the house’s spatial arrangement.

Maya House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 7 of 30
© Nelson Kon

