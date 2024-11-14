Centre Paris Anim' Jean-Michel Martial / EGA Erik Giudice Architects

+ 19

Environmental Engineering: OTELIO

Landscape Design: Topager

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The Centre Paris Anim' Jean-Michel Martial, located in the 18th district, is part of Paris' ambitious cultural, educational and sport centre's network, aimed for the local residents, in particular kids and youths. Result of a winning competition proposal, the project consists of the construction of a new building to replace the existing centre. The project also includes the reconfiguration of the exterior sport grounds. The new Center, plays an important role in the urban renewal of the area and serves as a focal point in the community, inviting residents to participate in a broad array of diverse activities, where culture, sports, and learning converge within a single structure, engaging visitors' minds and bodies. Features include a dance studio, workshop spaces, a music studio, a multifunctional activity room, an event and kitchen space and a rooftop pedagogical garden.

The building stands out as a simple yet sophisticated "Parisian white" mineral volume. In the dense and diverse urban context the cubic form and the facade's simple and timeless appearance provides a serene presence. The architectural design relies on a delicate balance between transparency and opacity, mineral consistency and porosity. The envelope is clad in white concrete, composed of large panels sandblasted with a circular pattern that reveals the underlying texture. The facade is punctuated by large openings that have been strategically placed to maximise natural light inside the building and frame views towards the context, triggering curiosity by simultaneously concealing and revealing the activities within. The intimacy of the inner spaces is calibrated through the variable transparency of the envelope. In front of the large windows, perforated metal panels echo the circular aesthetics of the facade, providing sun protection while allowing for natural ventilation since the windows behind them can be opened safely. The entrance features wooden cladding with a vertical pattern of solid oak slats, creating a warm atmosphere that extends into the building. The acoustic wall panels, consisting of vertical wooden grooves, and the wood wool ceilings harmonise with the raw concrete walls.

The spacious interiors feature generous ceiling heights and provide multiple activity spaces. A compact circulation system organised around a large staircase distributes functions across the building's four floors: the lower floor houses the music studio; the ground floor features the entrance lobby, youth activity room, kitchen and event space, reception area, and staff offices; while the first floor is dedicated to art and digital workshops and the dance studio. On the rooftop terrace, a "secret garden" provides a tranquil green space in the heart of the city. This garden connects visitors to nature through educational activities, promoting a greater understanding of the importance of environmental preservation and biodiversity. Around the building, new sports grounds complete the range of educational and recreational activities. Through simple yet essential architectural means, the building offers a much-needed, attractive, robust, and flexible community space with minimal use of natural resources. The Centre Paris Anim serves as a public living room, acting as a social and cultural hub for the neighbourhood.