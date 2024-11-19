Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Portugal
  5. Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq

Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq

Save

Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 2 of 30Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 3 of 30Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 4 of 30Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 5 of 30Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Kindergarten, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: DNSJ.arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7589 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Delgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Sika, CIN, Cinca, Cortizo, Ikea, JNF, Lusomatec, Sanindusa, Sanitana, Soleco, Velux, Weber
  • Lead Architects: Nuno Simões, Sérgio Rebelo
  • Collaborators: Daniela Mastrogiacomo, João Barreto, José Fernandes, Luis Rodrigues
  • Specialties: Espaço Energia
  • Structure: LNM, engenharia civil
  • Landscape Architecture: Manuel Pacheco, Rosa Ávila
  • Program: Education
  • City: Lisbon
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 6 of 30
© Carolina Delgado

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Benfica Kindergarten, a building originally dating from 1995, sought to improve the building's performance by correcting pathologies, renewing the infrastructure networks, making it suitable for use by people with reduced mobility and improving safety conditions, particularly against fire.

Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 20 of 30
© Carolina Delgado

Volumetric reinforcement of the existing “object”
In terms of urban image, the aim was to reinforce the relatively simple volumetry of the existing building by treating the volume in monochrome, which differentiates the equipment from the visually disorganized urban context.

Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 7 of 30
© Carolina Delgado
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 24 of 30
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 11 of 30
© Carolina Delgado

A unitary treatment was proposed for the whole complex by choosing a single shade for walls, roofs and openings, which allows the boundaries between planes to be blurred and the whole building to be unified.

Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 9 of 30
© Carolina Delgado
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 26 of 30
Section A
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 5 of 30
© Carolina Delgado
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 27 of 30
Section C
Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 3 of 30
© Carolina Delgado

Functional reorganization
In oder to take advantage of the existing spatial potential, the following was proposed:

- The placement of the staircase in an exterior volume connected to the atrium, adding it to the building, which made it possible to intervene in a less intrusive way on the existing structure.
- Functional differentiation by wing, placing the activity rooms and their respective toilet/storage areas at the ends of both wings, reserving the central part for the staff and kitchen/dining areas along with access to the upper floor.
- The interiorization of the covered gallery to the south and east using a glazed system, which functions as a perimeter distribution circuit, under cover, allowing much more comfortable access to the spaces.

Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 10 of 30
© Carolina Delgado

- Use of the roof's basement in both wings for support rooms with toilets. Roof openings were opened up to provide this space with adequate ventilation and natural lighting. Direct exits to the outside were created, one in each wing.
- The integration of an articulation zone between the street and the building, replacing the existing canopy. This area serves as a covered recreation area and outdoor waiting area, from which you can access a distributor atrium, articulating with the new interior corridors and the new staircase connecting floors and access to the cafeteria.
- Partial covering of the play area, allowing natural light to pass through using a transparent covering surface made up of honeycomb polycarbonate sheets.

Save this picture!
Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq - Image 17 of 30
© Carolina Delgado

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua Fernanda Botelho, Kindergarten nº1 1500-328, Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DNSJ.arq
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Benfica Kindergarten / DNSJ.arq" [Jardim de Infância Benfica / DNSJ.arq] 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023474/benfica-kindergarten-dnsrq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags