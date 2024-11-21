 Living Places Copenhagen: A Living Lab to Test the Experimental Building Project

It's been four years since the VELUX Group, together with partners EFFEKT architects and Artelia engineers, first embarked on Living Places. The experimental housing project demonstrated that building more sustainable homes using readily available products, materials and technologies is possible. Putting the ultra-low carbon housing concept to the test, VELUX conducted a study with 98 live-in guests to evaluate whether sustainable homes can also provide indoor comfort. Using a combination of environmental sensors and guest questionnaires, the findings reveal that the homes maintain a comfortable indoor climate in line with European Standards and had a positive effect on the well-being of guests, showing that building for planet can also greatly benefit people.

The Living Places concept, ideated by VELUX in partnership with EFFEKT and Artelia, explores how to create homes with an optimal indoor climate and the lowest possible carbon footprint using readily available products, materials, and technologies. A part of Build for Life – a pioneering, multidisciplinary initiative by VELUX that reconnects people and the planet through healthier, more sustainable buildings, the project aims to drive the transformation of the building industry through practical action.

The Living Places concept is developed with the belief that homes can benefit the environment and the people who live in them. This forms the basis of the project's experimental approach, the 'People and Planet' method, in addition to five key principles: that homes should be healthy, affordable, simple, shared over time, and scalable.

Each material, design, and building technique for Living Places has been carefully considered for its environmental impact, and the projected emissions have been mapped against the typical Danish reference house using an accessible LCA tool. The result is homes with a third-party verified carbon footprint of 3.85 kg CO2 eq/m2/year.

Putting the concept to the test

The launch of Living Places Copenhagen, the first prototype in 2023, demonstrated the feasibility of building homes with an ultra-low carbon footprint featuring two full scale homes in CLT and timber frame construction. To further validate the concept VELUX moved the experiment indoors, inviting a total of 98 guests to live in the two homes.

The study builds on years of research led by VELUX in scientifically monitoring previous model homes to better understand how building design impacts residents' comfort and satisfaction while assessing indoor environmental quality and its effects on well-being.

The study collected data on the performance of the two houses occupied over July and August, focusing on guests' comfort and satisfaction while assessing indoor environmental quality and its effects on well-being. The data was collected through a series of environmental sensors that tracked parameters such as temperature, relative humidity, CO2, natural light levels and noise. Guests also completed a post-occupancy questionnaire about their experiences, including physical and functional comfort.

The results: healthy homes for both people and planet

The findings show that the homes, designed to optimize daylight and natural ventilation, have been well received by guests. Bettina Sigmund, architectural journalist at ARGE Kommunikation, shared that during her stay it felt like "the house is taking care of you", referencing the automated openings and shading systems installed throughout the home.

The design of the houses and indoor environment has a strong positive impact on residents' well-being, with over 70% of Living Places guests reporting improved mood, increased relaxation, and a sense of connection to nature while experiencing minimal negative effects. As part of creating well-being at home, functional factors like design, layout, temperature, lighting, and indoor climate can invoke immediate feelings of physical comfort in a building. During their stay, 85% of Living Places Copenhagen guests perceived the houses fit their functional needs.

Data from the sensors reveal that Living Places Copenhagen has achieved an indoor thermal environment within the comfortable ranges according to the Thermal Comfort Guideline in the European Standard EN 16798-1:2019. Guest feedback affirmed this data, with 97% of Living Places Copenhagen guests agreeing that the temperature inside the houses was comfortable throughout the day and night.

What's next for Living Places?

Living Places Copenhagen is in the process of being disassembled as the prototypes prepare for a new life in another location. With the results from this latest experiment showcasing the potential of the concept in practice, the Living Places journey is just beginning.

Scaling projects are already underway internationally; including the first prototype outside Denmark recently launched in the Netherlands, and SOS Children's Villages is set to bring Children's Living Places to Ukraine.

Find out more about Living Places and the results from the experiment at Build for Life.