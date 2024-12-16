EKS Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 13

Houses • Guaruja, Brazil Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1053 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architects: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen e Edgar Murata

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging amidst the dense Atlantic Forest vegetation, it is on the coast of São Paulo that the project for this weekend residence, located in a residential condominium just minutes away from the beach, creates an oasis for a family of surfers.

On the privileged corner plot, surrounded by the forest and with an original house accompanying the family for decades, the premise of the renovation project was the preservation of the tropical garden – its great legacy. With that in mind, after a thorough analysis of the terrain and the zoning of the old dwelling, which was well- positioned considering sunlight and views, we understood the need to maintain the program distribution and the position of the pool.

Respecting the existing glade, the new construction is situated in the front portion of the plot, ensuring the privacy of the living and leisure spaces, which face the rear courtyard embraced by the lush vegetation. Structurally, the residence is easily understandable: above a metal horizontal plane, suspended a few centimeters above the ground from street level, two volumes wrapped in wooden slatted panels organize the service and entertainment environments on the ground floor, while the living areas emerge over the void that opens up to the garden, defined by large glass planes. Slender circular-section pillars, distributed in a perimeter grid, provide generous open spaces in the interiors.

Perpendicular to the main access road of the condominium, in the the first block are the home theater, connected to a small veranda, as well as a guest room and sauna. Wooden panels with folding opening system allow glimpses of the greenery and filter natural light. The second volume, parallel to the main street, accommodates the powder room, kitchen, laundry room, and service room. Niches within the structure create countertops for the wine cellar and gourmet space. Presenting the image of a monolithic element from the facade, wooden panels – protected by the extension of the upper slab that creates a delicate eave shading the entrance – mimic the entrance door. Vertical wooden panels cover the ribbon window that runs from the kitchen to the service area.

On the upper metal slab, two blocks clad in Corten steel accommodate the private spaces, resembling suspended bungalows, like a treehouse. The first block develops as the master pavilion, where is the master suite and a cozy sitting area, while the second, angled and cantilevered, accommodates three suites.

The arrangement of the volumes allows for the creation of a pair of terraces, adorned with landscaped areas and enclosed by perimeter benches that works as guardrails. To ensure the residents’ privacy, the terrace facing the street is smaller in size and has vertical brises soleil on the façades. On the opposite side, the contact with nature is intensified by large glass windows that open up to the balcony, where the residents can practice yoga in harmony with the surrounding landscape. The zenithal opening positioned above the vertical circulation illuminates the visual artwork – materialized in the form of a poem and of great significance to the family – created by the Brazilian artist Mana Bernardes, specifically for the project.

An ode to the coastal climate, the palette of natural materials seeks to translate the concepts of coziness and lightness: wood is applied in the slatted panels, ceilings, and façade panels. White Itaúnas granite cover the interior floors and the pool deck, while soapstone is used in the fireplace niche and irregularly arranged Lajão stones on the side veranda. The furniture includes linen upholstery and pieces by Brazilian designers, combined with custom joinery by Jacobsen Arquitetura.

Highlighting the visual integration between indoors and outdoors, when fully retracted, the sliding glass doors allow the living and dining rooms to merge with the gourmet veranda and sun deck. The application and repetition of materials that extend to the exteriors emphasize the visual continuity of the spaces. Located about 5 minutes from the beach, a trail surrounded by dense vegetation connects the house directly to the sea. In the garden, the landscaping, developed in collaboration with Daniel Nunes, integrates native species with new ones, intertwining the dialogue between the building and the landscape as a natural result. To minimize environmental impact on the land, stilts elevate the house, providing waterproofing and access to the facilities. Aesthetically, this solution adds lightness to the ensemble.