Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save

Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairMorumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, WindowsMorumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableMorumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopMorumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architecture: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
  • Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi, Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • Structure: Humberto Borges
  • Interior Design: Tatiane Waileman
  • Construction: Taguá Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The Morumbi house is a result of precise placement on the plot. Transverse and set back from the street, it accommodates the topography, providing rationality to the construction system and environmental comfort.

Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Social area
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Pedro Kok

The social area, connected to the entrance and leisure area, integrates the ground floor, while the private area, office, and support rooms constitute the lower floor.

Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 21 of 24
Section A
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 20 of 24
Plan - Private area
Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

The spaces are always accompanied by generous vegetation, and the rooms benefit from their elevated position due to the sloping topography of the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 7 of 24
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Morumbi House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Morumbi / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 26 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023196/morumbi-house-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags