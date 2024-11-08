Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
WD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youjo no Shiro

WD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youjo no Shiro

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Kindergarten
Guangzhou, China
  • Architect: HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project for a kindergarten located in Nansha District, Guangzhou, China. The site covers over 16,000 square meters and features a one-story building with plenty of natural light and a spacious garden. Originally planned as a communal commercial facility for a residential complex, the building has been renovated to include 12 classrooms, an atelier, special classrooms, a library, a hall, a lounge, and a dining area.

Although high-rise apartment buildings are located behind the kindergarten, one can observe ships navigating through the river mouth on their way out to the sea from the garden. The design of the kindergarten takes full advantage of the site, with a concept focused on learning, discovery, and growth through spontaneous play. 

WD Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youjo no Shiro - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows
© Li Quan

The existing building's distinctive arched exterior corridors have been transformed into semi-outdoor spaces that manipulate the tropical light and shadow, allowing all classrooms to have direct access to the garden, despite the region's frequently rainy climate. The dining area, located in the middle of the building, also becomes a semi-outdoor space during the spring and autumn seasons, providing an open and inviting atmosphere.

Inside the classrooms, the high ceilings of the existing building are utilized, and small loft spaces have been created above the wet area and storage space to provide a special moment for the children. The garden is gently sloped overall, with dynamic hills and vibrant trees dotting the landscape, creating an environment that inspires children to explore, learn, and discover through play.

