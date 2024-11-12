A Continuous Dialogue between Wood and Design through John Pawson's Work

John Pawson is a renowned British architect and designer, widely recognized for his minimalist approach, which values simplicity, proportion, and material authenticity. In his work, he explores space and light with depth, refining each element to its essence to create environments that promote tranquility and focus. His portfolio spans private homes, galleries, churches, and monasteries, each exemplifying his dedication to material purity and spatial harmony. By balancing clean lines, natural textures, and understated details, Pawson establishes a modern elegance and timeless quality that make him a pioneer of architectural minimalism.

A hallmark of Pawson's work is his meticulous selection of materials, paired with collaborations with specialized artisans. Among his longstanding partnerships is one with Danish flooring specialists Dinesen, a relationship spanning over three decades. Known for their mastery in wood, Dinesen has contributed to countless projects, reflecting the architect's ongoing pursuit of material and aesthetic excellence.

The partnership began in 1992 when Pawson first used Dinesen's exclusive Douglas fir planks in his private home in Notting Hill, London. This project was an innovation for Dinesen, as Pawson pushed the boundaries of flooring by using long, uncut 15-meter planks that ran the entire length of the house, connecting spaces and adding depth and direction. According to the architect, the texture tells a story and the floor became a crucial design element, bringing a sense of direction to a space. In that same home, Pawson designed custom furniture collection for the home that brought the material even closer to our eyes and hands. Planks of corresponding width to the floor were used to craft a table and benches. This was a commission unlike anything Dinesen had previously delivered, and its success sparked a lifelong friendship and business partnership between Thomas Dinesen, the fourth generation, and John Pawson, which remains strong to this day, reimagining wood as an architectural element rather than merely a building material.

The foundation of the partnership rests on mutual respect and a commitment to the Danish concept of umage — the notion of going beyond what is expected, embracing simplicity, and investing in the careful application of craftsmanship. This ethos is evident in how the partnership has manifested in each project: they avoid imposing a material onto a design and instead allow the material to inspire new ideas. The natural texture and grain of the wood thus become central to each project, emphasizing the inherent beauty and the story embedded in each plank. For Pawson and Dinesen, wood is more than a material; it carries time, life, and warmth, attributes that define each creation. With the launch of the new Pawson Furniture Collection in 2024, this principle comes to life in pieces that balance restraint with intricate craftsmanship. Each table, bench, stool, and living room piece speaks to the essential qualities of wood, with dimensions guided by the natural proportions of Dinesen's planks.

The new collection includes the Dining Series, composed of a dining table, bench, and stool, designed by John Pawson in 1992 and now updated with a shadow gap. The table is made of two Douglas fir planks with a subtle detail of Dinesen oak in the shadow gap. Benches and stools use a single Douglas fir plank with a solid central spine. The Lounge Collection complements the Dining Series and includes an armchair, coffee table, sofa, and daybed, all made of solid Douglas fir, with structure crafted by Danish woodworkers and upholstered in Kvadrat fabrics. As each piece is custom-made, clients can choose fabrics from the Kvadrat library. The sofa and armchair reveal the planks on the sides, while the daybed and coffee table are lower versions of the dining table.

Thomas Dinesen, the fourth-generation leader of Dinesen, reflects on how Pawson's first commission in 1992 transformed the company's identity. Historically known for producing planks for restoration projects in castles and churches, Dinesen's collaboration with the self-taught architect expanded its appeal, establishing it as a modern design icon. "John Pawson changed our relationship with the material in many ways, transforming it from a historic material into a central design element in modern architecture," he says. Reflecting on the essence of this collaboration, the architect shares: "When I look at this new furniture collection for Dinesen, I see the essence of the thinking that has shaped my work from the beginning. Everything about these pieces is reduced to the logic and poetry of wood."

The Pawson Collection embodies a timeless design ethos that ages gracefully, rooted in a deceptively simple aesthetic achieved through meticulous attention to detail and the minimalist Pawson style. Here, 'umage' aligns perfectly with the collection's refined, curated look, emphasizing timelessness through essential forms rendered with exacting precision. Instead of bold statements or radical shifts, 'umage' imbues each piece with a quiet strength and elegance, resonating deeply with those who value subtle craftsmanship and purposeful design. Dinesen and Pawson keeps evolving, enriching their individual practices while also deepening a broader conversation on sustainability, materiality, and the inherent beauty of natural resources. Their partnership exemplifies the potential of design to transcend time and trends, proving that simplicity, when rooted in respect for nature and meticulous craftsmanship, can be infinitely inspiring.