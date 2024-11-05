Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Maiden House / FORRM Architects

Maiden House / FORRM Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Austin, United States
  • Architects: FORRM Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Casey Dunn, Joshua Mackley - FORRM
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fleetwood
  • Lead Team: Joshua Mackley
  • Design Team: Jessie Ho
  • Interior Design: Liz MacPhail Interiors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Okkem Design + Engineering
  • City: Austin
  • Country: United States
Maiden House / FORRM Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Within its historic urban neighborhood adjacent to the campus of the University of Texas, the Maiden House presented an opportunity to blend Austin's rich architectural heritage with the city's current embrace of vibrant, modern design. The starting point was a 1920 bungalow which has maintained its character and detailing over the decades of its life.

Maiden House / FORRM Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Casey Dunn

The floor plan was restructured into a new configuration better suited to the needs of a modern family, while the existing woodwork, windows, and flooring were maintained and refurbished with care. At the rear of the house, the dilapidated porch structure was removed, and in its place, a new kitchen and dining nook were added that act as an open link between the historic house and its modern addition. Stepping down a half-story to provide elevated ceilings and large expanses of glass, the addition hosts a new family room and master suite with access to the rear yard.

Maiden House / FORRM Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Casey Dunn
Maiden House / FORRM Architects
© Casey Dunn

The architecture of the project is a study in contrasts both subtle and sharp. The new wing takes its shape from the given geometry of the existing house, and its stucco exterior borrows the soft green of the historic wood siding. But the form of the addition acts as a sculptural play, reminiscent of a block of stone that has been carved and split open, in dialogue with the planar character of the wood-framed main house.

Maiden House / FORRM Architects
© Casey Dunn

Inside, through a series of sequential spaces the warm historic character of the existing architecture gradually opens into the light-filled, elementally detailed enclosure of the addition beyond. Where these two characters meet, old and new are woven and stitched together and expressed with the play of the glazed side entry and frameless corner window at the kitchen which provides a broad, light-dappled view out into the property's private garden.

Maiden House / FORRM Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Casey Dunn

FORRM Architects
