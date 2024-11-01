Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO

LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO

Save

LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 2 of 36LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 3 of 36LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 4 of 36LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 5 of 36LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, University
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: CIRCULAR STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Salva López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Sto, Duravit, Adaptacolor, Alu-Stock, Breinco, Com-led, Deplosun, Forster, Huguet, Hunter Douglas, Kone, Ofimatic, Roca, Santa & Cole, Shüco, Simon, The Inox in Color
  • Architects: Ivan Serrano Vidal, Fernando Ansorena Marenco
  • Design Team: Victor Ruiz, Iñigo Ocamica, Aina Santanach
  • Structural Engineers: Lluís Escudero
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants: Eletresjota Tècnics Associats, Jaume Pastor
  • Façade Consultant: Miquel Rodriguez
  • Quantity Surveyor + Deo: Ramón Cisa
  • Structure Engineers: Other Structures
  • Façade Consultants: xmade Barcelona
  • Work Execution: Betarq Group
  • Building Company: Constructora del Cardoner SA
  • Steel Structure: Cullere i Sala SL
  • Façade Engineering: Construcciones Metálicas Barceló SL
  • Carpentry And Furniture Fabrication: Fusta i Fusta
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 2 of 36
© Salva López

Text description provided by the architects. The building accommodates the European hub for the international network of design and visual arts universities, LCI Education. It is located in the former industrial district of Poblenou in Barcelona, now the technological district 22@, which is undergoing an urban transformation.

Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 11 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 5 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 35 of 36
Section 07

The above-ground volume of the building includes classrooms, practical labs, administrative offices, a library, and student areas. Circulation is organized peripherally and parallel to the façade. This space acts as a filter, a social area, a working environment, and an exhibition space. Much like the interplay of solid and void in a classical portico, the rhythm of the façade blurs the boundaries between the interior and the exterior, transforming the journey through the building into an experience.

Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 3 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 30 of 36
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 12 of 36
© Salva López

Underground, the building also incorporates the plaza footprint, resulting in a vast open space for students. Here, two large flexible halls for various activities coexist with workrooms, laboratories, and fabrication workshops, all illuminated by natural light filtering through the ground floor double-height spaces and skylights from the plaza above.

Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 7 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 36 of 36
Section 08
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 4 of 36
© Salva López

The façade of the building responds to various orientations through a unified strategy. It blocks direct sunlight to prevent glare while maximizing the entry of indirect light. Externally, the facade is clad in aluminum and finished with a transparent powder coating. This preserves the textural qualities and light reflection of the metal, allowing the aluminum to interact with its surroundings and the changing sunlight throughout the day. Internally, the walls are paneled in white, enhancing the natural light within.

Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 8 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Salva López

The building is a "vertical campus" designed to accommodate approximately 3,000 students. The design aims to provide a quality urban environment in which the journey through the space, contributes to the student experience.

Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 16 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 18 of 36
© Salva López

To achieve this, the ground floor serves as a permeable space, set back from the building's perimeter to enhance the public area, featuring glass façades that promote transparency and visual continuity. Access is provided via a bridge that crosses through the building, linking the street to the interior plaza. This unfolds like a seating space, with steps and an access ramp, thereby blurring the boundaries of the ground floor and integrating it into the urban space. The plaza becomes a community space for both students and local residents.

Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 22 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 21 of 36
© Salva López
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Image 34 of 36
Section 02
Save this picture!
LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Salva López

Below ground, a social journey for students unfolds, linking the ground floor and the first two levels through a metal staircase that crosses a quadruple-height entrance foyer. Between the third and fifth floors, circulation continues externally along the recessed façade, encircling the library and linking to the "raised plaza" of the campus, located at the heart of the building (fourth floor). This space faces the sea, taking advantage of the breeze while sheltering from direct sunlight thanks to a protective overhang.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CIRCULAR STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySpain
Cite: "LCI BARCELONA 22@ CAMPUS. International School of Design & Visual Arts / CIRCULAR STUDIO" 01 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022959/lci-barcelona-22-at-campus-international-school-of-design-and-visual-arts-circular-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags