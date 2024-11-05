Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta

Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta

Save

Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Interior PhotographyFar Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, StairsFar Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Interior PhotographyFar Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, ArchFar Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Library
Queens, United States
  • Architects: Snøhetta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeff Goldberg
  • Lead Architect: Craig Dykers
  • Artist Collaborator: José Parlá
  • Structural Engineer: Silman
  • Civil Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti
  • City: Queens
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Interior Photography
© Jeff Goldberg

Text description provided by the architects. The Far Rockaway Library in Queens is designed as a collaboration between Snøhetta and Brooklyn-based contemporary artist José Parlá to reflect Far Rockaway's diversity and dynamism. Serving as a community gathering place and resource for knowledge, the library symbolizes resilience. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy nearly destroyed the surrounding Rockaway community. In the aftermath of the storm, the existing 1968 library building provided disaster relief to residents. It was a lifeline, becoming a meeting point, a food and supply distribution center, and more. The library empowered collective action, and in turn, became a symbol of hope. The design to replace the original library aims to amplify its role in the community even further, serving as a hub for learning and exchange.

Save this picture!
Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jeff Goldberg

Writers commit thoughts and ideas into action, translating knowledge to bring people together. From its open massing to its facade, the Library was a collaboration with Parlá to translate Far Rockaway's rich cityscape and collective energy. Both Parlá's work and the name of the library are born from New York City's writing culture, an artistic movement young artists created art on the walls and subway trains of the city during the sixties and early seventies when many people felt current forms of writing were not so beautiful. Located at the prominent intersection of Mott and Central Avenues, the library's façade features custom panels designed by Parlá that visually reflect the city's vibrant cultural history. In turn, it draws on the many languages that are spoken in Far Rockaway and movement along the street. Clad in fritted, colored glass, with a color gradient reflective of the sunrise off Long Island's coast, the design balances transparency and translucency as it interprets the experience of the city. As a key investment in Far Rockaway, the library was designed as a welcoming center for the neighborhood and its residents. The entry is announced with a tall transparent glass opening at the corner. The interior is organized around an inverted pyramidal atrium, which allows the penetration of natural light to the ground floor as well as a view of the sky from within the building. Combined, they provide the entry and circulation sequence through the building and orient the visitor within.

Save this picture!
Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Interior Photography
© Jeff Goldberg

The idea for the library's simple form provides a calm contrast to the visual noise of surrounding retail outlets. At the same time, it reinterprets the traditional New York City public library typology as a repository for books, integrating the building with diverse collaboration and social spaces, including a teen room and private meeting centers. Doubling the area of library spaces, the design creates a renewed visual identity for one of the borough's most ethnically diverse communities. Programming includes after-school study hours, story reading, and community events, as well as a new public garden. It also has offices, along with a book sorting area, a staff lounge, and lockers. The second floor includes both adult and children's reading areas, a meeting room, and a Small Business Center.

Save this picture!
Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Arch
© Jeff Goldberg

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Queens, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Snøhetta
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryUnited States
Cite: "Far Rockaway Library / Snøhetta" 05 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022953/far-rockaway-library-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags