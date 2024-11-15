Guiding Light Indoors in the Right Direction: VELUX Nordic Architecture Competition

Save this picture! The Summer House in Højby by Jeppe Utzon & Camille Pincemin. Image Courtesy of VELUX

In architecture, it's often the finer details that make the grandest impact. Across the ages, architects have carefully oriented buildings to balance function and aesthetics, with light as their guiding principle. The pursuit of perfect lighting in buildings dates back to medieval times—and the search continues. It turns out that simply allowing light into a space isn't enough; it's the direction and quality of that light that truly elevates the environment.

This year, the VELUX Nordic Architecture Competition—aptly titled "Daylight from Above"—invited architects from Denmark, Sweden, and Norway to explore the nuances of natural light in residential design. The competition urged them to craft spaces where light plays a starring role, sculpting interiors that shift and change with the hours and seasons. The aim? To create homes where light doesn't just brighten a space but elevates the experience of living in it..

The Competition Criteria: A Play of Light and Shadow

The architects competing in the VELUX challenge were asked to consider the full daily and seasonal play of the sun, working with everything from direct sunlight to the softest of shadows. Clever integration of light directions, translucency, texture, and even perforations all came into play. It wasn't just a matter of placing a window; they were asked to think of light as a living, moving element within the structure.

The VELUX panel of judges wanted to see light integrated holistically, becoming an active participant in the building. After a rigorous review of the entries, VELUX announced the winners, celebrating a mix of creative approaches that pushed the boundaries of light-filled architecture.

Winner: The Summer House in Højby by Jeppe Utzon & Camille Pincemin

The top prize went to the Summer House in Højby, designed by Jeppe Utzon and Camille Pincemin. This home embodies a seamless blend of form, function, and radiant natural light. Constructed with cross-laminated timber (CLT) and cedar wood cladding, the house glows from within, channeling light from overhead skylights and strategically placed windows.

Senso floors and oak veneer doors reflect light and create a natural flow, while skylights illuminate the living area and bathrooms, casting dynamic patterns of light and shadow throughout the day. The kitchen is a standout feature, with a distinctively shaped ceiling that funnels light perfectly into the space.

"Thoughtfully placed openings in various walls and surfaces offer both natural views and natural light, which contribute to a design that is both functional and sensitive to its surroundings."— Marie-Claude Dubois, judge in the architectural competition.

Commended Entries

While the Summer House in Højby won top honors, the judges awarded two commended entries, each displaying unique innovations in working with light.

The Summer House in Tikøb by Martin Kallesø

Designed by Martin Kallesø, the Summer House in Tikøb presents a layout reminiscent of a quaint village, with staggered wooden boxes and asymmetrical gabled roofs. These shapes create a space that captures sunlight from various angles, filling the home with natural warmth. Inspired partly by the character of the local area, the design also forms cozy outdoor niches and invites daylight to pour in from multiple angles.

Carsten Fischer, one of the judges, remarked, "The window openings beautifully frame the view of the nearby field and the outdoor living areas around the building. The skylight in the main living area complements the large window openings, creating daylight in the kitchen area."

ADA House 2023-2024

The ADA House serves as a residence, workshop, studio, and gallery all in one. It integrates light in a way that is both functional and artistic. The children's rooms and bedrooms face northeast bringing in soft, ambient light year-round. A gallery-like hallway connects the house, leading to each area under a dynamic flow of light from large windows and skylights set in a gracefully curved roof.

Håkon Vigsnaes, one of the judges, noted, "The stepped floor plan carefully connects the indoor spaces to the sloping terrain. The interior spaces relate both to a partially enclosed garden and the cultivated outdoor areas surrounding the building."

The VELUX Nordic Architecture COmpetition exemplifies how architects are reinventing traditional ideas of light in design. For future architects and enthusiasts, these projects serve as a beacon, highlighting the creative potential of daylight.

