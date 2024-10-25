Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
SOM to Reimagine the 95th and 96th Floors of Their John Hancock Center in Chicago

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) have announced plans to redevelop the 95th and 96th floors of the iconic 875 N. Michigan Avenue, formally named the John Hancock Center. The building, originally designed by SOM in 1967 and completed in 1970, is recognized as the world's first mixed-use skyscraper, having become a recognizable feature of Chicago's skyline. The redesign endeavor aims to reimagine the two floors, measuring 30,000 square feet, into an observation deck and an attractive destination in the city.

Completed in 1970, the John Hancock Center was once the tallest building in the world outside New York, standing 1,127 feet tall. Designed by architect Bruce Graham and engineer Fazlur Khan of Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill, it represents a landmark of the Chicago skyline alongside the Willis Tower and the Mies van der Rohe residences. This 100-story skyscraper was the first mixed-use high-rise, housing offices, restaurants, and around 700 condominiums.

Its innovative tubular structure addresses Chicago's high winds, featuring external cross-bracing that enhances stability while maximizing interior space. The ground level includes an elliptical plaza with a waterfall and a lobby revamped in 1995. The 44th floor boasts America's highest swimming pool. The 95th floor originally housed the John Hancock Observatory, offering expansive views from an open-air SkyWalk. The space has been vacant since September 2023.

The current redevelopment project aims to reinvigorate the building's allure and, by leveraging SOM's original design ethos, elevate the status of both 875 N. Michigan Avenue and the Magnificent Mile. Through this thoughtful expansion, Magnicity, the developer behind the project, promises to create a distinctive space that enhances the cultural and architectural vibrancy of Chicago. The project developed by Magnicity and 360 CHICAGO is scheduled to reopen the two floors to the public in 2026.

The John Hancock Center was a revolutionary project, the world's first tall, mixed-use tower that forever changed how we approach urban architecture. The experience at the top is extraordinary, with expansive views of Lake Michigan and the Magnificent Mile. It's not just an observation point; it's an opportunity to rethink its role as a premier destination in the city's cultural and architectural narrative. - SOM Partner, Scott Duncan

This is not the first time that the internationally recognized architecture office has returned to one of its previous designs. Last year, SOM announced the completion of the restoration of New York's Lever House, originally designed by SOM in 1982. The office has also recently revealed their design for a new campus for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, as well as the breaking ground of the CIMC Global Headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

