A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio

+ 7

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Angshujit Mazumdar, Mayank Nigam

City: Kharagpur

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion stands as a tribute to the remarkable Professor A.C. Pandya and his profound legacy. Professor Pandya's humble lifestyle, exemplified by his years of teaching in a simple hut located in a small Indian village, inspired the architect to transform the concept of a 'HUT' into a 'PAVILLION'. Located on the IIT Kharagpur campus, this innovative structure pays homage to Professor Pandya's grounded nature and dedication to education.

The pavilion's design reimagines the traditional sloping roof by extending the ridge line diagonally to the ground, this symbolic gesture reflects Professor A.C. Pandya's unpretentious down-to-earth personality. Constructed with a lightweight M.S framework, the pavilion serves as an agricultural lab for the university's agricultural engineering department. Its facade combines metal mesh and glass to optimize natural light and ventilation while shielding the interiors from heavy rains.

Internally, the space has been ingeniously planned to function as a versatile venue for cultural events and social interactions, as well as educational activities for students. To enhance the multifunctional utility, a section of the ground has been elevated into steps, providing seating opportunities and utilizing the space underneath for essential facilities like pantries and toilets. Additionally, the larger roof surface accommodates solar panels, ensuring sustainability by meeting the pavilion's electrical needs. Due to its ingenious design, the pavilion maintains natural ventilation year-round, obviating the necessity for air conditioning.

Today, the pavilion serves as a central hub for diverse student activities and gatherings on the campus. Its success sets a precedent for a similar design initiative in other educational institutions, honoring the societal contributions of respected figures like Professor A.C. Pandya.