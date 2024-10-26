Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Kharagpur, India
  • Architects: Abin Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Lead Architect: Abin Chaudhuri
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Angshujit Mazumdar, Mayank Nigam
  • City: Kharagpur
  • Country: India
A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion stands as a tribute to the remarkable Professor A.C. Pandya and his profound legacy. Professor Pandya's humble lifestyle, exemplified by his years of teaching in a simple hut located in a small Indian village, inspired the architect to transform the concept of a 'HUT' into a 'PAVILLION'. Located on the IIT Kharagpur campus, this innovative structure pays homage to Professor Pandya's grounded nature and dedication to education.

A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 2 of 12
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri
A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 11 of 12
Plan
A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

The pavilion's design reimagines the traditional sloping roof by extending the ridge line diagonally to the ground, this symbolic gesture reflects Professor A.C. Pandya's unpretentious down-to-earth personality. Constructed with a lightweight M.S framework, the pavilion serves as an agricultural lab for the university's agricultural engineering department. Its facade combines metal mesh and glass to optimize natural light and ventilation while shielding the interiors from heavy rains.

A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 3 of 12
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Internally, the space has been ingeniously planned to function as a versatile venue for cultural events and social interactions, as well as educational activities for students. To enhance the multifunctional utility, a section of the ground has been elevated into steps, providing seating opportunities and utilizing the space underneath for essential facilities like pantries and toilets. Additionally, the larger roof surface accommodates solar panels, ensuring sustainability by meeting the pavilion's electrical needs. Due to its ingenious design, the pavilion maintains natural ventilation year-round, obviating the necessity for air conditioning.

A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 12 of 12
Isometric
A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 5 of 12
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Today, the pavilion serves as a central hub for diverse student activities and gatherings on the campus. Its success sets a precedent for a similar design initiative in other educational institutions, honoring the societal contributions of respected figures like Professor A.C. Pandya. 

A.C. Pandya Student Activity Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 8 of 12
Courtesy of Abin Chaudhuri

Project location

Address:Kharagpur, India

About this office
Abin Design Studio
Material

Steel

