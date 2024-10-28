Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME

KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME

Save

KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Exterior PhotographyKDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 5 of 24KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, University
Yokosuka, Japan
  • Architects: Atelier MEME
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4656
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Lead Architects: Atsuyuki Yagi, Hiroyuki Kurashima, Masaki Okuno, Jiaxin Li, Keita Yanagisawa
  • Design Team: Hiroyuki Kurashima, Masaki Okuno, Jiaxin Li, Keita Yanagisawa
  • Structural Consultants: TECTONICA INC.
  • Mep Consultants: ZO Consulting Engineers
  • General Contractors: Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Yokosuka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The Campus Center project, located within the Kanagawa Dental University in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, was initiated due to the aging of existing office buildings. This plan combines office functions with student spaces into a multifunctional facility, aiming to create a much-needed plaza-like space on campus.

Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 23 of 24
Exploded Axo - Composition
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 5 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki

In the quest for the right spatial concept, architects envisioned a cloud-like structure levitating over the entire campus—a massive roof made using voided slab technology. This technique reduces the weight to half that of standard concrete, supported only by slender columns without beams. Beneath this soft, expansive cloud-like roof lies a variety of recreational spaces: an entrance hall, a terrace offering unobstructed views of the campus's iconic trees, and lounges.

Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 7 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 21 of 24
Plans 1st and 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

The office and study blocks at the building's core employ a classic concrete frame structure, contrasting sharply with the gentle curves of the roof. Special pigments added to the concrete change their expression with the light, adding a touch of softness to the predominantly white campus.

Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 22 of 24
Plans 3rd and 4th Floor
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki

The study block and the spaces under the roof are open 24 hours, a rare experimental endeavor in Japanese campuses, allowing students unlimited access to these facilities. This area is poised to become a central hub for student life.

Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 24 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Image 16 of 24
© Hiroyuki Oki

Integrating the campus center with the landscape presents an image of the university open to the community. The architect blurred the boundaries between the campus and the adjacent public park trail through see-through pole fences, wide gates, exposed aggregate finishes extending indoors to outdoors, and planted strips. The broad roof, suited to urban dimensions, merges with these landscapes, creating a welcoming atmosphere for residents.

Save this picture!
KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yokosuka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier MEME
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityJapan
Cite: "KDU Campus Center / Atelier MEME" 28 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022743/kdu-campus-center-atelier-meme> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags