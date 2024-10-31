Chain Reaction: Mastering Kinetic Architecture with Aluminum Links

Here's a question: what part of a building stands firm and unmovable? While walls, floors, and structural supports may spring to mind, in today's world, even architecture is getting in on the action. Movable walls, sliding doors, and retractable roofs were the early ambassadors of kinetic design, allowing structures to become more flexible without losing strength. What started in ancient civilizations has now evolved into a futuristic dance between practicality and nature. Buildings aren't just set in stone anymore—they're evolving, responding, and adapting.

Take metallic curtains, for instance. They have been around forever, from ancient Egyptian temples and Roman villas to medieval castles. Often crafted with metallic designs or lavishly embellished with gold, these sumptuous fabrics served as tomb curtains and wall hangings, adding a touch of decadence to history's most revered spaces. These decorative drapes once served practical purposes—offering both protection and a touch of opulence. Fast forward to today, and metallic fabrics have taken a whole new role in contemporary architecture. They became iconic in Art Deco architecture and modern stage design, valued for their aesthetic and practical functionality. But now, shading, ventilation, and security are seamlessly woven into the fabric of these innovations.

This takes us to Kriskadecor, a Spanish company bringing this ancient idea into the modern era, one aluminum chain at a time. One of their specialities? Crafting dynamic, fluid architectural designs using these chains to form innovative facades. A prime example is their recent project at the Aerodynamics Laboratory (LACIAD) in Granada, known as Oritia & Boreas. Designed by WaterScales Architects, this building's facade transcends mere decoration, actively engaging with its environment by combining anodized aluminum links and polycarbonate. Interwoven metallic pieces harness the wind to create a dynamic visual effect but also offer thermal protection. This facade doesn't just feature a logo—it moves, adapts, and performs.

By employing the KDO Kinetic System —whose key attribute is its adaptability to various architectural forms and conditions— Oritia & Boreas created a sort of optical illusion. The interplay of metallic fabric and a carefully crafted structure generates a hypnotic, rippling pattern that dynamically responds to the wind's speed and direction. At 28 meters wide and over 2.2 meters high, this structure gives the impression of fluidity, yet remains robust. The aluminum chains are customized in satin silver and signal blue. Thanks to their in-house technology and a dynamic palette of RAL colors tested under solar exposure, Kriskadecor's system allows full customization—patterns, logos, even high-definition images can be brought to life. Think of it as a curtain, but with a little extra dazzle and a lot more intelligence.

When it comes to the ingenuity behind this design, the choice of material is nothing short of spot-on. Thanks to its lightweight nature, the entire assembly can be packed into small, easy-to-handle boxes, meaning that just one person can manage the installation process. This not only simplifies the logistics but also dramatically reduces waste, making it a sustainable option from start to finish.

Finally, just by looking at the Oritia & Boreas project, one can almost hear it. The gentle rustle of the aluminum chains produces a soft, almost ethereal chime that adds a serene auditory layer to the experience. This subtle whisper of sound is never disruptive; instead, it enhances the calm, tranquil atmosphere within the building, allowing the environment to remain focused and undisturbed, perfect for concentration and productivity.

The Kriskadecor aluminum chain system offers versatile applications across various architectural contexts, from museums to public and private spaces. It regulates natural light and temperature, integrates artistic elements into facades, and adapts to environmental conditions to provide dynamic shading and lighting. In addition to enhancing aesthetics, the chains offer practical benefits such as privacy, ventilation control, and weather protection, while reducing energy consumption through sunlight diffusion. With its lightweight, customizable design, the system simplifies installation and accommodates diverse architectural styles, making it a sustainable and visually impactful solution for modern buildings.

Architecture: Water Scales Arquitectos / Barrós Velázquez, Carmen / del Corral del Campo,

Francisco J / Oritia & Boreas (José María Terrés Nicoli).

Location: CITAI (Ciudad Industrial, Tecnológica y Área de Investigación), Escúzar, Granada.

Learn more about this material and other products developed by Kriskadecor here.