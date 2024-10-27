Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio

Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio

Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room

Store
Kolkata, India
  Architects: Abin Design Studio
  Area:  1035
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ashish Sahi
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baxter, EDRA, Hands& Minds, Hessentia, Merediani, Porro, Siematic
  Lead Architect: Abin Chaudhuri
  Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Paromita Chatterjee, Svasti Agrawal
  Site Coordinator: Sudip Sharma
  City: Kolkata
  Country: India
Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ashish Sahi

Text description provided by the architects. The Soulstory display gallery and store for Italian furniture in Calcutta is a pioneering concept that transcends the boundaries of a traditional furniture display gallery, offering an immersive experience that celebrates the harmonious fusion of Italian sophistication and Indian cultural richness.

Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ashish Sahi
Plan
Plan
© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi

This groundbreaking project seamlessly blends the finesse and elegance of Italian craftsmanship with the vibrancy of Indian design traditions, creating a captivating space that invites visitors to embark on a journey through the convergence of cultures. Inspired by the intricate detailing of Indian temple architecture, the showroom features meticulously crafted moldings in Plaster of Paris, achieving a dynamic and visually stunning aesthetic. These sculptural elements serve as a captivating backdrop for the exhibition of world-class Italian furniture pieces, creating a seamless interplay of textures, forms, and cultural influences.

© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi
Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Ashish Sahi

Through its innovative approach, the Soulstory addresses the challenge of harmonizing two distinct design sensibilities, offering a fresh perspective that resonates deeply with Calcutta's culturally diverse atmosphere and the increasing demand for spaces that authentically celebrate art and craft. The project not only sets a new standard for showroom design but also pays homage to the rich heritage of both Italian and Indian artistic expressions.

© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi

Executed with meticulous attention to detail and in collaboration with master craftsmen and artisans, the showroom incorporates sustainable practices and innovative materials, ensuring a responsible and environmentally conscious approach to design. This commitment to sustainability further enhances the project's significance and aligns with the ethos of celebrating the convergence of cultures while respecting the natural world.

© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi

This display gallery is a true celebration of cross-cultural artistic expression, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in an exhilarating exploration of diverse artistic traditions and witness the harmonious fusion of cultures come to life through exceptional design and craftsmanship.

© Ashish Sahi
© Ashish Sahi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Kolkata, India

About this office
Abin Design Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store India
