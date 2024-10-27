Soulstory Experience Centre / Abin Design Studio

+ 13

Store • Kolkata, India Architects: Abin Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1035 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ashish Sahi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baxter , EDRA , Hands& Minds , Hessentia , Merediani , Porro , Siematic

Lead Architect: Abin Chaudhuri

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Paromita Chatterjee, Svasti Agrawal

Site Coordinator: Sudip Sharma

City: Kolkata

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Soulstory display gallery and store for Italian furniture in Calcutta is a pioneering concept that transcends the boundaries of a traditional furniture display gallery, offering an immersive experience that celebrates the harmonious fusion of Italian sophistication and Indian cultural richness.

This groundbreaking project seamlessly blends the finesse and elegance of Italian craftsmanship with the vibrancy of Indian design traditions, creating a captivating space that invites visitors to embark on a journey through the convergence of cultures. Inspired by the intricate detailing of Indian temple architecture, the showroom features meticulously crafted moldings in Plaster of Paris, achieving a dynamic and visually stunning aesthetic. These sculptural elements serve as a captivating backdrop for the exhibition of world-class Italian furniture pieces, creating a seamless interplay of textures, forms, and cultural influences.

Through its innovative approach, the Soulstory addresses the challenge of harmonizing two distinct design sensibilities, offering a fresh perspective that resonates deeply with Calcutta's culturally diverse atmosphere and the increasing demand for spaces that authentically celebrate art and craft. The project not only sets a new standard for showroom design but also pays homage to the rich heritage of both Italian and Indian artistic expressions.

Executed with meticulous attention to detail and in collaboration with master craftsmen and artisans, the showroom incorporates sustainable practices and innovative materials, ensuring a responsible and environmentally conscious approach to design. This commitment to sustainability further enhances the project's significance and aligns with the ethos of celebrating the convergence of cultures while respecting the natural world.

This display gallery is a true celebration of cross-cultural artistic expression, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in an exhilarating exploration of diverse artistic traditions and witness the harmonious fusion of cultures come to life through exceptional design and craftsmanship.