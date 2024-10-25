Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz

+ 13

Apartments • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: BAS, Oszurkiewicz

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 997 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Fernando Schapochnik

Lead Architects: Alejandro Bokser Amado, Florencia Oszurkiewicz

Collaborators: Julia Chiesa, Agustina Bozzano, Alejandro Laurido, Nicolás López, Jerónimo Fortunati

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The collective housing building is located in the Chacarita neighborhood, an area that has undergone significant transformation in its urban character. The incorporation of restaurants, art galleries, design studios, and cultural centers has established the area as an emerging neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

This project organizes 13 apartments around four courtyards of varying hierarchies. These courtyards play a key role in providing natural light and ventilation to the living spaces, creating an architecture of semi-covered corridors and an open vertical circulation core that encourages interaction with the environment.

The inverted exposed concrete beams not only function as a structural element but also modulate the spatial continuity of the project. These beams create a transition between the balconies, common areas, and windows, shielding and protecting these spaces from direct views.

The building’s open ground floor is bordered by green areas and parking spaces. Shaded plant beds define the pedestrian paths, and at the rear of the lot, a courtyard with absorbent soil and lush vegetation offers a respite for the neighbors and a gathering space for the residents.

The interaction between solid, void, and translucent elements defines the building's visual relationship with the street and interior spaces. The different degrees of permeability allow for the modulation of natural light and shadow projection, establishing a dynamic relationship between the common spaces, apartments, and the urban environment.