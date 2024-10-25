Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz

Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Schapochnik

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: BAS, Oszurkiewicz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  997
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
  • Lead Architects: Alejandro Bokser Amado, Florencia Oszurkiewicz
Text description provided by the architects. The collective housing building is located in the Chacarita neighborhood, an area that has undergone significant transformation in its urban character. The incorporation of restaurants, art galleries, design studios, and cultural centers has established the area as an emerging neighborhood in Buenos Aires. 

Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Schapochnik

This project organizes 13 apartments around four courtyards of varying hierarchies. These courtyards play a key role in providing natural light and ventilation to the living spaces, creating an architecture of semi-covered corridors and an open vertical circulation core that encourages interaction with the environment.

Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Image 10 of 18
Plan
Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Image 11 of 18
Plan

The inverted exposed concrete beams not only function as a structural element but also modulate the spatial continuity of the project. These beams create a transition between the balconies, common areas, and windows, shielding and protecting these spaces from direct views.

Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Image 4 of 18
© Fernando Schapochnik
Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Image 17 of 18
Section

The building’s open ground floor is bordered by green areas and parking spaces. Shaded plant beds define the pedestrian paths, and at the rear of the lot, a courtyard with absorbent soil and lush vegetation offers a respite for the neighbors and a gathering space for the residents.

Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Schapochnik
Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Image 9 of 18
© Fernando Schapochnik

The interaction between solid, void, and translucent elements defines the building's visual relationship with the street and interior spaces. The different degrees of permeability allow for the modulation of natural light and shadow projection, establishing a dynamic relationship between the common spaces, apartments, and the urban environment.

Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz - Image 5 of 18
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cite: "Teodoro García Residencial Building / BAS + Oszurkiewicz" [Edificio Teodoro García / BAS + Oszurkiewicz] 25 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022640/teodoro-garcia-residencial-building-bas-plus-oszurkiewicz> ISSN 0719-8884

