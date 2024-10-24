Flush-to-Wall: Transforming Doors into Architectural Chameleons

Creating an unbroken line between floor and ceiling is one of the most elegant ways to manipulate the spatial qualities of a contemporary interior. Floor-to-ceiling glass is a recurrent motif in the modern high-rise home, offering views out to some of the most spectacular skylines in the world. Full-height doors, meanwhile, are just as contemporary and sensational, but have more nuance and engineering involved. They don't draw the eye outside and beyond a space; instead, they create an immediate impact when you enter it. Instead of creating a frame to pass through, from room to room, these doors rise vertically and occupy the whole span of a wall. They represent cutting-edge holistic interior architecture, creating a sweeping, art-directed shift as you glide through them.

Think of a full-height door as the minimalist's dream—its unbroken silhouette is not just visually striking but also cleverly designed to be flush with walls and ceilings, rendering it almost invisible. While the concept is simple, with an effect that reduces visual detail to that of a modern art gallery, the design is not, and the ECLISSE full-height door systems have been engineered to create unique and user-friendly solutions for various interior situations.

ECLISSE offers a range of both swinging and sliding pocket door systems that create the same powerful impression with their spatial qualities, but with notable differences in terms of construction. They come in both swing and pocket door varieties, with the latter made possible by recessing the upper part of the door in a false ceiling. There is no dilution in impact—it still reads as seamlessly floor-to-ceiling, but without any hinges necessary. This raises a question: should they feature a header or no header?

ECLISSE specializes in the more elegant solution of full-height doors that requires no header, creating a continuous, uninterrupted ceiling for a complete connection between adjoining rooms. However, ECLISSE designs also allow for enough variety of products for more involved, problematic refurbishment projects –including optional headers where necessary.

There are several key systems at ECLISSE, each accommodating either primer-coated wood doors or glass doors. In the case of the ECLISSE 40, the door can swing in both directions, allowing it to open on either the flush or splayed side, depending on the customer's preferences and needs. It can be supplied ready painted.

The ECLISSE Syntesis Battente is core, customizable product—a simple flush-to-wall swing door that aligns flush to the ceiling with a frame that doesn't use a header. It can be supplied with an inclined upper edge, with different angles, with or without header (the latter exclusive to the pull version). This offers the perfect solution for sloping ceilings, attics or under-stair accesses. The ECLISSE Syntesis Battente is also produced in a special acoustic version with sound insulation performance of 33 dB.

The ECLISSE Syntesis Line is a frameless pocket door system with no jambs or architraves. It appears seamless when installed to become barely perceptible as a door when painted to match the adjoining wall. This concept has been honed to perfection: the profiles create the perimeter of the passage, which comes pre-coated with a layer of resin to aid the precise adhesion of the finishing material and guarantee absolute uniformity of paint, perfectly hiding the counterframe from view.

The Double version of the system allows for double doors with the same smooth uniformity, while the Luce version comes prepared for the addition of lighting points and switches.

With maximum functionality but minimal design ECLISSE offers striking visual simplicity.