World
Adriana House / Fittipaldi Arquitetura

© Joana França

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  Responsible Architects: Eduardo Fittipaldi, Regina Fittipaldi
  Bim Manager: Pedro Praia
  Project Team: Mylena Rodrigues, Marcos Afonso, Thayná Castro
  Construction: ODISIO Engenharia
  Mlc Structure: ITA Engenharia
  City: Brasília
  Country: Brazil
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the edge of the Ecological Station of the Brasília Botanical Garden, the house emerges beneath a broad roof that shelters and organizes the living spaces, creating a generous shaded area and establishing a direct connection between the built environment and the natural surroundings. The arrangement of volumes and voids beneath this roof defines the rhythm of the structure, dissolving the boundaries between the house and its surroundings. The architecture blends with the sky and the horizon of the Cerrado, creating a continuous connection with the landscape and allowing the natural environment to permeate daily life.

© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França

The project incorporates sustainability principles from its inception, drawing on local references and the careful selection of durable, low-maintenance materials. The building, along with its roof and infrastructure systems, maximizes the potential for solar energy generation and directs water for drainage and aquifer recharge, adopting principles of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS). Wastewater management also follows this approach, integrating natural solutions that ensure an efficient water reuse cycle, contributing to increased biodiversity and the preservation of the local ecosystem.

© Joana França
© Joana França
Plan
Plan
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França

The combination of glued laminated timber and solid brick defines the structural duet of the house's design. The brick ties and stabilizes the construction, allowing the timber to extend into space with slender elements and generous overhangs. The rear cantilevered veranda showcases the excellence of engineered wood and the inventive capability of engineer Helio Olga in creating a space that seems to defy gravity.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Fittipaldi Arquitetura
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil

"Adriana House / Fittipaldi Arquitetura" 18 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

