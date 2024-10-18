Adriana House / Fittipaldi Arquitetura

+ 22

Responsible Architects: Eduardo Fittipaldi, Regina Fittipaldi

Bim Manager: Pedro Praia

Project Team: Mylena Rodrigues, Marcos Afonso, Thayná Castro

Construction: ODISIO Engenharia

Mlc Structure: ITA Engenharia

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the edge of the Ecological Station of the Brasília Botanical Garden, the house emerges beneath a broad roof that shelters and organizes the living spaces, creating a generous shaded area and establishing a direct connection between the built environment and the natural surroundings. The arrangement of volumes and voids beneath this roof defines the rhythm of the structure, dissolving the boundaries between the house and its surroundings. The architecture blends with the sky and the horizon of the Cerrado, creating a continuous connection with the landscape and allowing the natural environment to permeate daily life.

The project incorporates sustainability principles from its inception, drawing on local references and the careful selection of durable, low-maintenance materials. The building, along with its roof and infrastructure systems, maximizes the potential for solar energy generation and directs water for drainage and aquifer recharge, adopting principles of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS). Wastewater management also follows this approach, integrating natural solutions that ensure an efficient water reuse cycle, contributing to increased biodiversity and the preservation of the local ecosystem.

The combination of glued laminated timber and solid brick defines the structural duet of the house's design. The brick ties and stabilizes the construction, allowing the timber to extend into space with slender elements and generous overhangs. The rear cantilevered veranda showcases the excellence of engineered wood and the inventive capability of engineer Helio Olga in creating a space that seems to defy gravity.