World
TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects

TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Osaka, Japan
TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© Hiroki Kawata

Text description provided by the architects. The third floor of the hair salon "the hinc" features the interior design of their accommodation facility, "TOU". The "Wa" (和-"harmony") that TOU aims for is not the traditional Japanese style. We interpret the "Wa" they pursue as the balance created by uniquely individual and intrinsic elements.

TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hiroki Kawata
TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Sink
© Hiroki Kawata
TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 19 of 19
Plan
TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hiroki Kawata

By carefully sorting and evaluating the existing building's potential, we control the environment to create harmony by confronting it with various products and artworks while preserving each element's individuality. For instance, even the texture of the neighboring building's wall, which looms in natural light, is considered equally.

TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography
© Hiroki Kawata
TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Sink, Beam
© Hiroki Kawata

Without altering the arrangement of partition walls from the existing residence, we stripped the finishes and re-edited the space to provide new purposes and value as an accommodation. We believe we have created something unprecedented—an accommodation that feels like a hybrid of a home and a lodging facility.

TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Hiroki Kawata

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Osaka, Japan

About this office
Hitotomori Architects
Office
arinco architects
Office

