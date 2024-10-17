TOU Transient Hotel / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects

+ 14

Lead Architect Design And Supervision: Sho Tamura/arinco architects

Styling: credenza

Construction: LOOWE

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The third floor of the hair salon "the hinc" features the interior design of their accommodation facility, "TOU". The "Wa" (和-"harmony") that TOU aims for is not the traditional Japanese style. We interpret the "Wa" they pursue as the balance created by uniquely individual and intrinsic elements.

By carefully sorting and evaluating the existing building's potential, we control the environment to create harmony by confronting it with various products and artworks while preserving each element's individuality. For instance, even the texture of the neighboring building's wall, which looms in natural light, is considered equally.

Without altering the arrangement of partition walls from the existing residence, we stripped the finishes and re-edited the space to provide new purposes and value as an accommodation. We believe we have created something unprecedented—an accommodation that feels like a hybrid of a home and a lodging facility.