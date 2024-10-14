Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. Japan
  5. The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects

The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects

Save

The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 2 of 17The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairThe hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, ChairThe hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ColumnThe hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Services
Osaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroki Kawata

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the interior design of a hair salon renovated from the first floor of a Showa-era retro building near Noda Station in Osaka. The existing triangular floor plan, high ceilings, reinforced concrete columns, and beams with haunches had aged beautifully over time. Some might call it deterioration, while others may describe it as beauty cultivated by time. We shared this intrinsic beauty with the client and planned the space with minimal intervention to preserve this beautiful structure as much as possible.

Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 2 of 17
© Hiroki Kawata
Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 17 of 17
Plan
Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Hiroki Kawata

At the center of the floor plan, we introduced new volumes by dividing and positioning a color booth and a staff room with rounded walls. The remaining space was gently divided into a bright area with natural light for the cutting and waiting space and a recessed, dim, and tranquil area for the shower booth. Each area features fixtures such as plywood topped with copper sheets, mirrors simply adhered to boxed boards, bent copper pipe hanger rods, and speakers made of plywood scattered throughout according to their function.

Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 7 of 17
© Hiroki Kawata
Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hiroki Kawata

Additionally, the lighting layout further enhances the space's characteristics. We used linear tubed LED lighting with three different color temperatures: 4000K for the existing structure, 3500K for the cutting space, and 2700K for the shampoo booth and waiting area. The lights are installed at varying heights to match the unique characteristics of each area.

Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 9 of 17
© Hiroki Kawata
Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Hiroki Kawata

The existing building was protected by iron angles at some corners, while other unprotected corners showed wear, adding to the building's charm over time. The existing structure teaches us that beauty lies beyond superficial design. 

Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 11 of 17
© Hiroki Kawata
Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Image 13 of 17
© Hiroki Kawata

Following this philosophy, we designed features such as copper rods to protect the stair nosing, intentionally exposed concrete honeycombs, and installed visible yet aesthetically pleasing electrical wiring. The result is an essential space that is not decorative but both authentic and intrinsic. At first glance, it may seem like a hair salon focused on shallow design, but it resonates with the salon's desire to genuinely engage with customers and enhance their beauty and richness from within.

Save this picture!
The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Hiroki Kawata

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Osaka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hitotomori Architects
Office
arinco architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesJapan
Cite: "The hinc Hair Salon / Hitotomori Architects + arinco architects" 14 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022274/the-hinc-hair-salon-hitotomori-architects-plus-arinco-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags