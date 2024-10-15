Meander Residence / Steven Holl Architects

+ 56

Design Architect Steven Holl Architects: Steven Holl

Partner In Charge Steven Holl Architects: Noah Yaffe

Project Architect And Senior Associate Steven Holl Architects: JongSeo Lee

Project Team Steven Holl Architects: Alfonso Simelio, Okki Berendschot, Hannah Ahlblad, Sungjoon Chae, Yiqing Zhao

Local Architect: ARK-house Architects, Vesa Honkonen Architects

Principal Architect Ark House Architects: Pentti Kareoja

Project Architect Ark House Architects: Pauli Terho

Project Team Ark House Architects: Tigran Khachatryan, Jari Lepistö, Jukka Salonen, Lotta Skogström, Emma Torkkel

Principal Architect And Competition: Vesa Honkonen

Project And Competition Team: Anja Hämäläinen, Mari Koskinen, Tina Olli, Jaana Tiikkaja, Erika de Martino

Interior Design Team: Tiina Närkki, Emma Keränen, Merja Virkkunen, Sisko Anttalainen, Otto Kaipio - Fyra

Landscape Architects: Outi Palosaari, Minna Raassina - VSU Maisema-arkkitehdit Oy

Hvac Engineering: Jaakko Juslin, Pekka Kytömäki - Sitowise

Electricity Engineering: Mikko Auvinen, Petja Berg - Sitowise

Fire Consultants: Sitowise, Sami Hämäläinen, Jere Sulkama, Satu Stenfors - Sitowise

Main Contractor Team: Samuli Särkiniemi, Keijo Laasonen, Olli Pyhäjoki, Mikko Ohra-Aho, Anton Väänänen, Jari Kolehmainen, Antti Kuusisto, Eila Malanin, Akseli Escartin, Katariina Suominen, Pekka Alajoki, Eemeli Henttonen, Ville Puurtinen, Niko Aaltonen - SSA

Glazing Designers And Contractor: Aleksei Sapunov, Konstantin Obersneider, Signe Siemann - Stamper Solutions

Client: City of Helsinki, Newil&Bau

City: Helsinki

Country: Finland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Meander shapes void spaces within an urban block and maximizes views and sunlight for 115 apartments. The 180-meter-long building, varying in height from two to seven floors, traverses its rectangular site like a musical score. Located in Helsinki's cultural district Taka-Töölö along Taivallahti Bay, the site is bordered by the Taivallahti Barracks of apartments and offices. Rising in section towards the sea horizon, Meander introduces openness to the historic barracks.

The facade concept evokes a wooden ship inside a glass bottle. Meander is carried by load-bearing perpendicular concrete walls and glazed with horizontally hinged glass panels. The atmosphere of each apartment is characterized by the unique, varying quality of Nordic light. All units open onto the landscape through high windows and private balconies with views to the Baltic Sea horizon or Hesperianpuisto Park. At night, the building glows like an ice sculpture. The building is imbued with the experiential dimension of material and detail. Custom door handles, light fixtures, hand-woven wool carpets, and cast dog bowls echo the Meander form. All wood is locally sourced, including sustainably harvested Finnish spruce for the exterior cladding, balconies, and windows.

Sixteen geothermal wells heat and cool the building, with radiant floors throughout the units, minimizing overall lifecycle emissions. All units receive natural light and ventilation. An extensive green roof and solar array provide performance benefits and a sloping scenic footpath. Gardens shaped by the building voids incorporate rainwater collecting systems and diverse plantings, including native wild species. Among the shared spaces for residents are saunas, a yoga studio, a wine cellar, common leisure and coworking spaces, and a 12-seat cinema. Art and architecture are synthesized through the work of Finnish visual artist Fanny Tavastila, who created unique pieces for each resident's home as well as the common living spaces of Meander.

Steven Holl Architects achieved international acclaim with the competition-winning design for the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art, completed in 1997. Meander marks the studio's return to Helsinki upon winning the competition for an apartment building in 2006, collaborating first with local Finnish architect Vesa Honkonen and then with Pentti Kareoja from ARK-house Architects. In 2021, Newil&Bau acquired the development, enhancing the design by adding meticulously crafted yard spaces, curated interiors, and innovative, resident-centric services. Steven Holl Architects x Newil&Bau Meander completed in 2024 after 18 years of dedication.