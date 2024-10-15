Roboceramic: Humans vs. Machines or Humans with Machines?

The relationship between man and machine has long been a complex and nuanced one, especially for modern artisans. While machines are often seen as tools that can enhance productivity, the comparison between human hands and mechanical efficiency can be misleading. Machines, with their ability to perform tasks with precision and without fatigue, can overshadow the unique qualities that define human craftsmanship.

Unlike machines, humans are inherently imperfect, and it is this very imperfection that fosters creativity and self-expression. When a person repeats a task with their hands, they do so with a rhythm, guided by an awareness and an understanding that transcends mere mechanical repetition. This rhythm is not just a physical pattern, but a reflection of the unity between the mind, hand, and eye—a connection that machines cannot replicate. The act of making, with all its subtle variations and imperfections, is what imbues human work with meaning and value.

Roboceramic is a research and critique project that explores the use of machines in the construction sector. This project was conducted with students from the Advanced Digital Applications class at Universidad La Salle, Mexico City, in collaboration with Novaceramic, a local company with over 30 years of expertise in structural ceramic products for construction. For this project, the design team used the King model brick, measuring 24.45 x 6.03 x 6.67 cm, to construct a column. Half of the column was built by hand, highlighting the challenges of manual construction, while the other half was built robotically to explore and understand the possibilities of machine-based methods.

This academic exercise measured production time to compare the often-quoted benefits of enhancing human capabilities and optimizing labor through technology, with a focus on practical, real-world testing. The first half, completed entirely by hand, took the students 24 minutes and 34 seconds to build, with the most challenging aspect being the precision required to place each brick correctly in each row. In contrast, the second half, built robotically, took 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 56 seconds. However, the process was hampered by difficulties in communicating with the robot, positioning each piece without collision, and ensuring the gripper operated efficiently, as it took a considerable amount of time per brick.

This project revealed that the analog construction, though not perfectly precise with pieces placed at different angles, was far more efficient and faster. The digitally constructed part was more tedious and took much longer due to the time-consuming process of developing the code, communicating with the machine, and understanding the operation of the gripper, despite the machine's consistent speed and exact precision in placing bricks.

We conclude that rather than comparing the capabilities of humans and machines, we should seek cooperation between the two. It's essential to understand human limitations and the opportunities and challenges these machines present. Additionally, cultivating a critical eye toward the responsible and conscious use of technology is vital, ensuring a dialogue between our hands and brains to maintain rhythm while striving for perfection. This approach can lead to the evolution of our species, not just its improvement—a new stage of habitability in the built environment, composed of new challenges that we must live through and decipher.

The danger of comparing man to machine lies in the potential loss of our human essence. Embracing our imperfections and the rhythm of manual labor allows us to maintain a connection with our work that is deeply personal and expressive. The challenge, then, is not to see machines as enemies but to find a balance where they can complement human skill without overshadowing the virtues of handmade work. In doing so, we preserve the integrity of our craft and the dignity of being human.

Professor: Dinorah M. Schulte

Abril Masilla, Alejandra Martinez, Ambar Andrea Fuentes, Andrea Casillas, Ángel Ponce, Arturo Hernández, Cristina Romero, Daniela Bastarrachea, Eduardo Escobar, Emilio Sánchez, Enrique Parra, Hector Guzman, Juan Carlos Guillen, Juan Diego Zapata, Judith Del Carmen, Karla Peña, Montserrat Hernández, Paul Bleuzez, Rodrigo Gómez, Rosalie Drupropspert, Santiago Garcia, Scarlet Santillan, Sebastian Castañeda, Tania Bush, Venecia Castro.