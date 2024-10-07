Kengo Kuma Named New Lead Designer for Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D.C.

In a surprising development, internationally renowned architect Kengo Kuma has been named the new lead designer for the highly anticipated Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The announcement follows the departure of previous designer Marlon Blackwell, who was originally selected in July 2023.

Kuma, known for his nature-inspired designs, will now lead the effort to create a memorial that honors those who served and sacrificed in the Global War on Terrorism since the September 11 attacks. His involvement stems from a personal connection, as he lost a close friend in the 9/11 tragedy. The Memorial is intended to reflect the global significance of the conflict and the experiences of those who participated in it.

According to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, Kuma's understanding of the Memorial's importance, along with his collaborative approach, made him the ideal candidate to lead the project. The Foundation expressed confidence that Kuma's design will offer a meaningful and inclusive space that resonates with all who visit, serving as a powerful tribute to those involved in the conflict.

I hope this Memorial will serve as a bridge for future generations, allowing them to feel something beyond just the physical monument. We want to pass this message on to the younger generation. That is the true role of a Memorial—to carry a message across time. --Kengo Kuma

A survey conducted in 2023 revealed key public preferences for the Memorial's design. According to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, over 60% of respondents favored green space, while 50% wanted a water feature. Additionally, 70% expressed a desire for an intimate setting, and more than 80% hoped the Memorial would be illuminated at night.

While no specific timeline for the Memorial's design and construction has been released, the collaboration between Kuma's team and the Design Advisory Council is expected to conclude soon. Once a concept is finalized, it will require federal approval before proceeding to the next stages.

