Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90

+ 38

Schools • Saint-Théoffrey, France Architects: STUDIO90

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 868 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: François Baudry

Architecture Design: Thibault Ottavy, Loris Vidal

Program / Use / Building Function: School and Restaurant

Economy: CCG

Thermic Engineering: THERMIBEL

Structure Engineers: Vessière

Landscape Engineers: Un B.E Verdé

Electricity: THERMIBEL

Acoustic: THERMIBEL

Environmental Engineer : THERMIBEL

City: Saint-Théoffrey

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project raises the question of the construction of almost 1000m2 in a locality. How to build such a surface, and make it a continuation of fragmented mountain urbanization.

The school is made up of 4 volumes, incorporating the morphological codes of traditional farmhouses, alternating the directions of the ridge. These elements are connected by circulation areas covered by a heavily green roof. In the mountains, the height gain is common: the fifth facade disappears, and the building is fragmented.

The constructive principle is a wood/concrete mix. The concrete is sandblasted, in order to give it that telluric character specific to stone constructions. The MOBs are clad with unplanned Douglas fir boards. Sometimes openwork, this cladding lets light filter into the spaces, like a forest edge. Low carbon concrete, Alpine wood, wood wool, wood boiler room.