World
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90

Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Exterior PhotographySaint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 3 of 43Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Interior PhotographySaint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 5 of 43Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Saint-Théoffrey, France
  • Architects: STUDIO90
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  868
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:François Baudry
  • Architecture Design: Thibault Ottavy, Loris Vidal
  • Program / Use / Building Function: School and Restaurant
  • Economy: CCG
  • Thermic Engineering: THERMIBEL
  • Structure Engineers: Vessière
  • Landscape Engineers: Un B.E Verdé
  • Electricity: THERMIBEL
  • Acoustic: THERMIBEL
  • Environmental Engineer : THERMIBEL
  • City: Saint-Théoffrey
  • Country: France
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Exterior Photography
© François Baudry

Text description provided by the architects. The project raises the question of the construction of almost 1000m2 in a locality. How to build such a surface, and make it a continuation of fragmented mountain urbanization.

Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 3 of 43
© François Baudry
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 5 of 43
© François Baudry
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 17 of 43
Ground Floor Plan
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 8 of 43
© François Baudry

The school is made up of 4 volumes, incorporating the morphological codes of traditional farmhouses, alternating the directions of the ridge. These elements are connected by circulation areas covered by a heavily green roof. In the mountains, the height gain is common: the fifth facade disappears, and the building is fragmented.

Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Interior Photography
© François Baudry
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 24 of 43
Section 06
Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 10 of 43
© François Baudry

The constructive principle is a wood/concrete mix. The concrete is sandblasted, in order to give it that telluric character specific to stone constructions. The MOBs are clad with unplanned Douglas fir boards. Sometimes openwork, this cladding lets light filter into the spaces, like a forest edge. Low carbon concrete, Alpine wood, wood wool, wood boiler room.

Saint Théoffrey School and Restaurant / STUDIO90 - Image 6 of 43
© François Baudry

Project location

Address:Saint-Théoffrey, France

