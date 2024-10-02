Mid Terrace Dream House / Collective Works

+ 14

Architecture And Interior Design: Collective Works

General Contractor : Oasis Construction

Services Engineer: Next Step Heating, Green Building Store

Structural Engineer: Matter

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. This project started as a humble, run-down early 1900s North London Terraced house, in need of modernization. The house was purchased by a young couple who had a long-term view from the outset. Our client understood that a bright future for them and their family would go hand in hand with a low-carbon future for the planet. They wanted a home for their future family that reflected their heritage and personality. They also wanted a place that would have low energy demands and be a light touch on the environment. Collective Works set off to complete a low-carbon deep retrofit, with natural, healthy materials. Just as they wanted to go beyond building regulations in terms of thermal performance, airtightness and operational energy use, they wanted the new kitchen dining room facing the garden to be more than a box.

The house got stripped back to the original brick and stud walls, adding 60m2 of extensions – comprising a large ground floor garden extension and a full loft dormer, to the original 90m2 terrace. The sawtooth roof rear extension creates an emotive addition to the unassuming terrace, and the large dormer confidently looks out to the willow at the end of the garden. Behind the unassuming front elevation is a high-performing building. Large new windows, mechanical roof lights and framed views welcome the sun, daylight, and garden views. The Client said: "When we bought our house it was hard to imagine what we could achieve. We spent a lot of time discussing and exploring options with Collective Works - imagining how we would live here. It was time well spent. Living here is incredibly comfortable, we have become properly house-proud and it's a great place to entertain."

The warm terracotta color palettes, textured tiles and various natural timber finishes give a nod to both Scandinavian and Mediterranean design, echoing the clients' heritage. Internally, low-VOC paint, wool insulation, and exposed timber were used with natural stone and textured interior finishes to mimic nature and produce a healthy home.

Siri Zanelli, Partner, Collective Works explains: "It is in projects where we can take time to really work with our clients and get to know them, where we can talk about childhood memories from summer holidays in their favorite places, that the process and the result become enjoyable and beautiful. For Mid Terrace Dream we designed with the materials and light that evoked emotions for our client: specifically, timber, terracotta, blush tones and the beauty of wood grain. We don't look for timeless or modern, instead, we seek to design something that is a responsible and beautiful response to our clients' very bespoke briefs. This young family's home marries their desire to create a better future for their newborn child - they specifically asked for a healthy home as asthma runs in the family - and their sense of responsibility in terms of the climate emergency. When we work with ambitious clients whose values on climate, and wellbeing align so closely with ours, the results speak for themselves."