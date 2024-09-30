Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs

Pitched roofs and terraced lots or hillsides are some of the oldest, yet still highly functional, solutions for rainwater dispersal, redirection, and erosion management. While most constructions today still opt for traditional pitched or flat roofs, advancements in construction materials and techniques are leading to greater design exploration and layout variations. This has resulted in a rise in green roofs, passive insulation solutions, and more innovative uses of rooftops. One particular case has been the recurrence of the staircase or terraced roofs that often bring about a smooth continuity with the site and provide additional functional spaces to the project.

Depending on the existing site and programmatic needs, the terraced roof setup can be implemented differently through various means. Residential projects, tend to have a simple single-terraced roof, leveled to allow more depth and accommodate plants or vegetable garden growth. Other commercial spaces, such as cafés or community gathering spots tend to provide an open view to the user, and a comfortable seating position, thus focusing on widening the levels' span and spreading the seating areas. No matter the result or look, staircase roofs create unique and interesting cases of structural distribution, flexible usability, and smart water management.

Through the below listing, we review the different renditions of the terraced roof, as more architects adopt this functional and dynamic design in educational, cultural, hospitality, or residential settings.

Educational and Cultural Spaces

Restaurants and Bars

Houses

