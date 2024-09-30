Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs

  • Written by

Pitched roofs and terraced lots or hillsides are some of the oldest, yet still highly functional, solutions for rainwater dispersal, redirection, and erosion management. While most constructions today still opt for traditional pitched or flat roofs, advancements in construction materials and techniques are leading to greater design exploration and layout variations. This has resulted in a rise in green roofs, passive insulation solutions, and more innovative uses of rooftops. One particular case has been the recurrence of the staircase or terraced roofs that often bring about a smooth continuity with the site and provide additional functional spaces to the project.

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 2 of 39Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 3 of 39Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 4 of 39Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 5 of 39Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - More Images+ 34

Depending on the existing site and programmatic needs, the terraced roof setup can be implemented differently through various means. Residential projects, tend to have a simple single-terraced roof, leveled to allow more depth and accommodate plants or vegetable garden growth. Other commercial spaces, such as cafés or community gathering spots tend to provide an open view to the user, and a comfortable seating position, thus focusing on widening the levels' span and spreading the seating areas. No matter the result or look, staircase roofs create unique and interesting cases of structural distribution, flexible usability, and smart water management. 

Through the below listing, we review the different renditions of the terraced roof, as more architects adopt this functional and dynamic design in educational, cultural, hospitality, or residential settings. 

The History of Useful Flat Roofs

Educational and Cultural Spaces

Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 8 of 39
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 9 of 39
Section

Puey Ungpahakorn Centenary Hall / Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 14 of 39
© Landprocess Co. Ltd.
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 15 of 39
Section

SKY BOWL / SOPA

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 17 of 39
© Yong Gao
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 18 of 39
Section

Nisarga Art Hub / Wallmakers

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 10 of 39
© Syam Sreesylam
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 12 of 39
Section

Restaurants and Bars

Aruma Split Garden / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 4 of 39
© Mario Wibowo
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 21 of 39
Section

The Pomelo Amphawa Café / Looklen Architects

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 23 of 39
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 24 of 39
Section

Tanatap Canopy Garden Café and Restaurant / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 25 of 39
© KIE
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 27 of 39
Section

Houses

The Red Roof / TAA DESIGN

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 28 of 39
Courtesy of TAA Design
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 30 of 39
Section

A House in Nha Trang / VTN Architects + ICADA

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 5 of 39
© Hiroyuki Oki
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 32 of 39
Section

Villa KD45 Residence / Studio Symbiosis

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 33 of 39
© Niveditaa Gupta
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 34 of 39
Section Diagram

The Stair House / Formative Architects

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 36 of 39
© Youngsung Koh
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 37 of 39
Section

Garden House / Hayhurst and Co.

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 38 of 39
© Kilian O'Sulivan
Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs - Image 39 of 39
Section

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Outdoors and the Built Environment. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Hana Abdel. "Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs" 30 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

