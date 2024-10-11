Light Above: A Bright Take on Architecture

Save this picture! Scarborough Atrium. Image Courtesy of Kalwall

The Pantheon in Rome is a true architectural masterpiece and holds the title of the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world. Among its most remarkable elements is the central oculus — an 8.2-meter-wide opening at the top of the dome that allows natural light to enter. This creates a dynamic play of light and shadow that shifts throughout the day, enhancing the grandeur of the structure. Beyond its practical function, the oculus establishes a symbolic connection between the earthly and the divine, reflecting the Pantheon's original purpose as a temple dedicated to all gods. In fact, toplighting, which introduces natural light from above through skylights, domes, or other upper openings, contrasts with traditional windows, which capture light horizontally. By capturing direct sunlight, toplighting provides soft, diffuse illumination, creating more welcoming environments with better energy efficiency and a positive impact on mood and productivity.

Although the modern world is flooded with advanced artificial lighting solutions, utilizing natural light allows buildings of all types to not only reduce energy consumption but also improve aesthetics and occupant well-being. Numerous studies show that exposure to natural light has been linked to improved mood, increased productivity, and even enhanced cognitive performance. In commercial environments, whether in office buildings, airports, or shopping centers, this can lead to better employee morale and improved customer experiences. Manufacturers like Kalwall are at the forefront of this movement, transforming structures with sophisticated toplighting solutions that provide watertight, secure light entry, evenly diffusing it while blocking harmful UV rays.

Case Studies of Toplighting in Contemporary Projects

The Scarborough Atrium in Ontario, originally built in the 1990s, underwent significant renovations to address the failures of its expansive glass skylight and malfunctioning remote-controlled shades, which were meant to reduce solar heat gain. As many of the Insulated Glazing Units (IGUs) also began to fail, the architectural team at NORR collaborated with Structures Unlimited Inc. and Kalwall to implement a more reliable natural lighting solution. The 91.44-meter-long, 1,858-square-meter Skyroof® provides glare-free natural light without the need for shades, resulting in substantial project savings and a reduction in the building's energy consumption.

The renovation transformed the atrium into a comfortable, glare-free space for meetings and gatherings, showcasing the potential for sustainable upgrades in older buildings.

The new panels significantly enhance HVAC efficiency, while the reuse of the existing steel structure helped the project avoid 40 tons of CO₂ emissions. As a result, the project earned multiple accolades, including the prestigious 'Project of the Year 2023' award from Bravura Architectural Products and Structures Unlimited Inc.

Butler Square, an iconic landmark in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, underwent an initial renovation in 1974, revitalizing the area, but persistent issues with the skylights, such as leaks, excessive glare, and heat loss, led the owners to remodel again in 2021. The original glass system, installed in 1973, was replaced with insulated translucent panel system, featuring a thermally broken U-value of 0.23. Kalwall's 3D daylight modeling services ensured optimal interior lighting levels, improving occupant comfort and reducing energy demands.

The skylight upgrade helped the project receive the Energy Efficiency Award from the city of Minneapolis and become the world's first 100-plus-year-old multi tenant commercial building to achieve LEED EB O&M certification.

It also won several prestigious awards, including the 2022 BOMA TOBY Award in the Historical category and the 2021 Minnesota Real Estate Journal Interior Design Award — Urban Office/Headquarters.

Another example comes from Terminal 4 at Heathrow Airport, where the aging glass skylights urgently needed replacement. This posed a challenge for contractors to minimize disruption while adhering to strict security protocols.

1,750 square meters of Kalwall Skyroof® cladding replaced the 30-year-old skylights above the International Departure Lounge and check-in areas, complying with Aviation Security in Airport Development (ASAID) blast standards, improving solar control and insulation, and exceeding future code protection requirements.

The renovation, conducted externally using a custom mobile scaffold at night, allowed uninterrupted terminal operations and reused the existing substrate, saving nearly $9 million (£7 million) and shortening the schedule by over a year. The project, designed by Pascall+Watson architects and supported by Webb Yates engineers, and executed by Structura, provides diffused natural light and complete privacy for security areas, strong wind and impact resistance, exterior fire performance, and a UV-resistant, self-cleaning surface that retains its color over time.

From the examples above, we see that toplighting is more than just a trend; it is a timeless architectural solution that enhances both the aesthetics and functionality of commercial spaces. By allowing natural light to flow through intelligently designed skylights, buildings can lower energy costs, reduce environmental impact, and create more inviting atmospheres for their occupants.

