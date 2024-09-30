Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects

4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 4 of 304B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 5 of 304B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Sustainability & Green Design
Thanh Khê District, Vietnam
  • Partners: IME, Nhân Việt
  • Client: AEC Academy
  • City: Thanh Khê District
  • Country: Vietnam
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant heart of the young city of Da Nang, AEC 4B Tower features 9 floors and 1 basement. The project showcases an innovative architectural design that harmonizes with natural greenery while maximizing the use of natural energy through sustainable strategies.

4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 18 of 30
© Hiroyuki Oki
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 16 of 30
© Hiroyuki Oki
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 28 of 30
Elevation 01

Functioning as a Foreign Language Education Center, AEC 4B Tower is designed to embody connectivity and dynamism in its very architecture. This is most visible in the open space design, which extends from the ground floor to the fifth story and encourages contact between users, particularly teachers and students.

4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 5 of 30
© Hiroyuki Oki
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 14 of 30
© Hiroyuki Oki
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 20 of 30
Plan - 5th floor
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 4 of 30
© Hiroyuki Oki

This interaction serves as a crucial foundation for open, proactive learning. Classrooms are divided by clear glass to reduce noise while retaining an open atmosphere. The space is further enhanced by refreshing greenery, with plant beds extending from the building's exterior. The user experience is elevated by a rooftop swimming pool, offering panoramic views of the city. Along with a walking path surrounded by lush greenery reminiscent of the countryside, the rooftop becomes a hub for relaxation and teamwork activities.

4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 9 of 30
© Hiroyuki Oki
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Image 30 of 30
Diagram
4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The exterior of the building is finished with raw concrete, accentuated by a curving terracotta brick louver system that wraps around the structure. Additionally, the inclusion of both hanging and fixed planters highlights the youthful and green vitality of this educational facility. Inside, the walls and ceilings are uniformly finished with raw and polished concrete. The architectural lines, along with the rustic concrete materials, create a place that is both appealing and dynamic—an ideal setting for young learners to practice international languages. This is the key value that 4B Tower seeks to give.

4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project location

Address:Thanh Khê District, Vietnam

Ho Khue Architects
Educational Architecture, Sustainability & Green Design, Vietnam

Materials and Tags

Cite: "4B Tower / Ho Khue Architects" 30 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021722/4b-tower-ho-khue-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

