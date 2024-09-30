Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
CK Apartment / rar.studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa
CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Lisboa, Portugal
  Architect In Charge: Inês Chambel Borges
  Project Team: Rita Aguiar Rodrigues, Ana Ponce Suero, Gitte Vandersteen, Jaime Rubio Campuzano
  Structural Studies: NAVE Engineering
  Landscape Design: Nina Gardens
  Contractor: RASA – Engenharia & Construção
  City: Lisboa
  Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Apartment CK started out as a property investment project, intended for rental, but soon became a personal project for our client, who decided to leave Bali for Lisbon. A heaven of quiet in the vicinity of the busy Avenida da Liberdade.

CK Apartment / rar.studio
© Francisco Nogueira

It occupies a building dating from the end of the 19th century, with a common typology in Lisbon: built on a narrow, deep plot that originates flats with several interior divisions and a long, dark corridor between the rooms on the main and back façades.

CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan
Plan
CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Francisco Nogueira

The entrance space was narrow, and the widening of the corridor – offering a niche to the entrance – transforms this circulation device into a single, fluid and continuous space that integrates the kitchen while generously and luminously connecting the two façades. In the kitchen, the structural reinforcement pillar that this operation requires is the motto for the design of a central worktop piece in stainless steel.

CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The street front is taken up by the master bedroom and office, and the centre of the flat is occupied by the bathrooms. At the back, the kitchen and a second bedroom communicate directly with the interior and exterior social areas of the house.

CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa
© Francisco Nogueira
Section - AA
Section - AA
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

With a different construction logic – a metal structure – the extension of the building at the back, after its construction date, made it possible for the existence of a large opening onto the terrace, which was redesigned with a plant border.

CK Apartment / rar.studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Francisco Nogueira

