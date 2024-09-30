CK Apartment / rar.studio

+ 21

Apartments • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: rar.studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Architect In Charge: Inês Chambel Borges

Project Team: Rita Aguiar Rodrigues, Ana Ponce Suero, Gitte Vandersteen, Jaime Rubio Campuzano

Structural Studies: NAVE Engineering

Landscape Design: Nina Gardens

Contractor: RASA – Engenharia & Construção

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment CK started out as a property investment project, intended for rental, but soon became a personal project for our client, who decided to leave Bali for Lisbon. A heaven of quiet in the vicinity of the busy Avenida da Liberdade.

It occupies a building dating from the end of the 19th century, with a common typology in Lisbon: built on a narrow, deep plot that originates flats with several interior divisions and a long, dark corridor between the rooms on the main and back façades.

The entrance space was narrow, and the widening of the corridor – offering a niche to the entrance – transforms this circulation device into a single, fluid and continuous space that integrates the kitchen while generously and luminously connecting the two façades. In the kitchen, the structural reinforcement pillar that this operation requires is the motto for the design of a central worktop piece in stainless steel.

The street front is taken up by the master bedroom and office, and the centre of the flat is occupied by the bathrooms. At the back, the kitchen and a second bedroom communicate directly with the interior and exterior social areas of the house.

With a different construction logic – a metal structure – the extension of the building at the back, after its construction date, made it possible for the existence of a large opening onto the terrace, which was redesigned with a plant border.