World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  France
  Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Restoration, Commercial Architecture
Paris, France
  • Lead Architect: Baumschlager Eberle Architekten, Team Paris
  • Contractor: Les Contractands
  • Environment Assistance To The Contractor: ADVENIO
  • Structural Engineering: IESI
  • Fluids Engineering: MRK
  • Economist: BGECO
  • Building Control And Safety And Fire Safety Coordinator: SOCOTEC
  • Acoustic Engineering: ECKEA ACUSTIQUE
  • Client: Black Swan Real Estate Capital, Paris, France
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 2 of 20
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural Jewel in Paris - Protection and sustainability. Our team in Paris demonstrated its expertise in sustainability on a particularly complex project. The task was to combine the listed building 'Le Palacio' with the requirements of the present and the necessities of ecology. The office building by Maurice Hennequet (1887-1949) on Place Madeleine is a jewel of the late 1930s, with elements of Style Paquebot or Streamline Modernism, as this movement is known in France and America.

Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 4 of 20
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 19 of 20
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

The Breeam very good certificate attests to the quality of the ecological interventions. External insulation was of course out of the question for the climate fitness of the house, so the insulation with glass wool was moved inside without reducing the original room height. The ventilation systems were relocated below the window parapet on each floor to prevent centralized ventilation on the roof from disrupting the appearance. The light color scheme was restored, as were the glazed window frames, which were modeled on the original ones.

Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Image 20 of 20
Regular Floor Plan
Regular Floor Plan
Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

As work on the project progressed, it became apparent that Hennequet's design was conceived as an open-plan system. The office spaces are neutral in terms of use and very suitable for changes in utilization. Space for a new lift was also gained, as was the existing passageway, which removes the strict separation of courtyard and street space. This urban planning aspect and the neutrality of use are components of the common ground between Hennequet and Baumschlager Eberle Architekten over eight decades. 

Place de la Madeleine Reconstruction / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

Project gallery

