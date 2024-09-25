Silvestre House / Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Text description provided by the architects. In the interior of São Paulo, the project named Casa Silvestre has become the summer residence of a family consisting of a couple and two daughters. The team at Conrado Ceravalo’s office chose to position the house at the front of the plot to capture the morning natural light and create a welcoming atmosphere. At the same time, they blocked the afternoon sun, which is quite intense.

The house was carefully designed to respect and integrate with the natural beauty of the location. From the beginning, the intention was to preserve the existing topography. Therefore, the residence was supported on the slope using three slabs, one for the roof and the other two supporting the first and second declines, which house the intimate area (a suite and a bedroom) and the social area of the house, respectively. The mezzanine also incorporates a TV room, which can be converted into a guest room when needed.

Located on a privileged plot, the residence was designed to provide a complete immersive experience in nature, establishing a continuous connection between the interior and exterior, resembling an extensive and unified terrace. Thus, the house features large windows that allow the contemplation of the Atlantic Forest vegetation from every room, except for private spaces such as bathrooms, powder rooms, and bedrooms.

Axonometry
With contemporary architecture and a 420-square-meter construction, the architects employed metalworking elements, frames, walls, and cladding made of eco-friendly wooden slats, aiming to ensure both aesthetics and comfort, as well as achieving ideal results in terms of thermal insulation and privacy. Focused on sustainability, solar panels were installed on the house. Given its use mainly on weekends, the family benefits greatly from the cost-efficiency offered.

Plan - Ground Floor
Section BB
The lighting design was developed by the office, focusing on highlighting the architecture and integrating it with nature. The landscaping throughout the outdoor area was designed by Flávia Tiraboschi, complementing the forest backdrop with species that blend with the local environment, including a pergola that evokes the feeling of a secret garden, as well as an orchard.

