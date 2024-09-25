Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Designed by Nikken Sekkei, Showcases the Cycles of Life

The Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, designed by Nikken Sekkei Ltd, centers on the theme "Between Lives," emphasizing cycles of transformation that shape life across plants, animals, and societies. It illustrates how, as entities approach the end of their roles, they transition into new forms, passing on elements of their existence. The Pavilion reflects this continuous cycle, demonstrating how the world operates through countless interconnected loops.

A full life, as envisioned by the Pavilion, involves the recognition and respect of all forms of life, along with an understanding of their value and interconnectedness. In Japan, a deep relationship with nature and a refined aesthetic sensibility are seen as essential components for engaging with these cycles. The Pavilion invites reflection on what can be discovered within the endless cycle of life, where there is no clear beginning or end. It poses the question of what elements of this cycle will be carried forward into the next phase of existence.

The Pavilion's architecture embodies the concept of continuity through its circular structure. Composed of cross-laminated timber (CLT), its signature feature is a large ring of wooden planks, through which visitors can view both interior and exterior spaces, symbolizing the transitions between different states of life. The timber, sourced from Japanese cedar, will be repurposed in various building projects across Japan after the Expo, reinforcing the Pavilion's commitment to sustainability.

The Pavilion's official web magazine expands on this theme by exploring the underlying cycles that influence both life and the hosting country's pavilion's design. Starting in April 2024, and continuing until the Expo opens in March 2025, the magazine will offer monthly insights into these cycles, highlighting their relevance to sustainability and future societal development.

The Pavilion is also designed to function as a "living" structure, featuring a biogas system that converts waste from the Expo into energy, symbolizing renewal and sustainability. This process is visible to visitors, allowing them to observe the Pavilion as it powers itself through decomposition and regeneration. The interior is divided into three distinct zones, which guide visitors through the Japanese concept of "circulation," embodying the idea of continuous, unbroken cycles. The Pavilion offers multiple entrances and exits, each presenting a different narrative, ensuring that every visit reveals a unique story centered on the eternal cycle of life.

Many other countries have announced their participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, taking place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The Belgian Pavilion, designed by Carré 7, focuses on "Saving Lives," exploring the universal significance of water and its vital role in creating and sustaining life. Similarly, Constructo has just revealed their design for the Chile Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, bending contemporary industrial design with traditional Mapuche textile artistry. Additionally, The Kingdom of the Netherlands has recently unveiled its theme for Expo 2025 Osaka, exploring the Netherlands' dedication to addressing global challenges collectively.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.

