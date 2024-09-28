Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Paper and Tea Office / Schwitzke Górski

Paper and Tea Office / Schwitzke Górski

Paper and Tea Office / Schwitzke Górski - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Interior Design
Berlin, Germany
  • Design Team: Schwitzke Górski
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek

Text description provided by the architects. Paper and Tea has opened its new headquarters office in the center of Berlin. The office is located in AchtBerlin - a unique building in the city center. This is the brand's first execution of an office space that combines functionality with inspiring design. The company worked alongside Schwitze Górski, the renowned architectural studio that was responsible for the concept and execution of the design.

© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek

The project aimed to create a comfortable workspace that also inspires and enables unique experiences. The new space allows employees to explore freely the world of tea and design and to work in an exceptional environment. The office is an excellent example of a coherent brand identity, embodying the Japandi philosophy characterized by simplicity and minimalism.

© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek

The office design encloses natural wood textures and structures and reflects the colors of nature. Organic materials are highlighted in numerous vertical elements, both in furniture and decorations. Japandi influence is also visible in surfaces inspired by washi paper. The space is complemented by accents related to tea culture such as intricately made tables, shelves, and relaxation areas with soft furnishings accompanied by a tea bar. Additionally, the office focal point is the Tea House - a uniquely designed wooden structure inspired by tea pavilions. This enclosed space is intended for intimate conversations, providing comfort and privacy for meetings. Green elements designed for relaxation and rejuvenation are incorporated in a form inspired by the Japanese garden. Compositions of selected plants and natural stones are consistent with Japandi aesthetics that combine form simplicity with elaborately chosen accents.

© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek

"Creating the office space for Paper and Tea was a journey into a world of harmony and simplicity. Our goal was to create a place that not only facilitates effective work but also inspires creativity and allows immersion in the rich culture of tea. The space we have created is not just an office, but a place where every element - from natural materials to precisely chosen details - tells the brand story and creates a unique experience for employees." - says Izabela Kutyła, Creative Director at Schwitzke Górski.

© Clemens Poloczek
© Clemens Poloczek

Project location

Berlin, Germany

Schwitzke Górski
Wood

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignGermany
Cite: "Paper and Tea Office / Schwitzke Górski" 28 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021461/paper-and-tea-office-schwitzke-gorski> ISSN 0719-8884

