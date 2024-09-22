Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten

Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten

Save

Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVeterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 3 of 16Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 4 of 16Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Interior Photography, WindowsVeterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Cultural Center
Anderlecht, Belgium
  • Architects: HASA - Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4098
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tim Van de Velde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DELABIE, Sika, Duravit, FLOS, Kvadrat, Multipor, VitrA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. The historical Veterinary School in Anderlecht lies at the origin of the Cureghem quarter. After over 20 years of disuse, the main building is converted into a business and conference centre aiming to boost the economic revival of the area.

Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde

The functional program of the client was rethought as to respect the existing layout of the listed building: auditorium and restaurant in the large academic halls on the 2nd floor, office space on the ground floor, 1st floor and attic. Two newly excavated patios allow for daylight to enter the meeting rooms in the refurbished basement.

Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 13 of 16
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 4 of 16
© Tim Van de Velde

To comply with current safety regulations, HASA architecten added external fire escape staircases to the left and right of the building. The freestanding, mesh-wire staircases support a cantilevered bridge, with 2 existing windows serving as emergency exits. This design allows for the entire intervention to be reversed, without any lasting damage to the heritage building.

Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 9 of 16
© Tim Van de Velde

By adding an internal layer of insulation to the facades and by integrating energy saving lighting and building technology, we managed to lower the building's annual energy consumption for heating from 200 kWh/m²a to a mere 45 kWh/m²a, making it the first listed low energy building in the Brussels Capital Region. This entire operation was carried out meticulously in order to preserve the historical finishing and avoid long term structural damage.

Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Tim Van de Velde

Our design aimed for maximal preservation and reuse of the materials already present in the building. Building elements and materials that couldn't be used in place, were sold during a public market for neighbours, contractors and resellers.

Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 3 of 16
© Tim Van de Velde
Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Image 16 of 16
Section

In a harmonious blend of past and present, HASA Architecten executed precise interventions that honor the original logic of the existing structure. By utilizing the same materials and colors, yet infusing a distinctive, contemporary design, they achieved a seamless integration. Rather than opting for stark contrasts, the architects chose to make respectful additions that complement the historical fabric of the building. This project champions sustainable renovation, focusing on reducing energy and material consumption, revitalizing the immediate surroundings, and preserving cultural heritage.

Save this picture!
Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim Van de Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Anderlecht, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HASA - Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCultural CenterBelgium
Cite: "Veterinary School in Anderlecht / HASA - Architecten" 22 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021447/veterinary-school-in-anderlecht-hasa-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags