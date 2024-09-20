Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura

14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura

Save

14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Campinas, Brazil
  • Architects: Uffizi Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renato Nishimura
  • Lead Architect: Mauricio Salvi, Ana Paula Soares
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Renato Nishimura

Text description provided by the architects. When we visited the project site with the client, we noticed some particular features that we could say became guiding elements of what the project would become. Upon arrival, we sensed a bucolic atmosphere and a sense of peace. The site, located in a gated community in the city of Campinas, faced a farm. With a wide view, we could observe the Maria Fumaça train passing by, and at that moment, the direction of the house’s views was already being revealed or suggested.

Save this picture!
14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Renato Nishimura

Another peculiarity of the nearly 1000m² plot was its shape, having only three sides, with one side being a large curve, resembling a baseball field, and featuring a slope of about 4 meters. Given this shape, we quickly realized that the layout wouldn't be orthogonal, and it would be interesting to take advantage of the higher elevation. When creating the design, the intent was to create two distinct areas on the upper floor for enjoying the views: one for the couple and another for the whole family and guests. This idea of two wings, with a veranda at each end, combined with the shape and topography of the land, led to a design that, in some way, recalls the wings of the 14-Bis, the airplane of Santos Dumont.

Save this picture!
14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Renato Nishimura
Save this picture!
14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Image 16 of 22
Plan - Ground
Save this picture!
14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Renato Nishimura

For the ground floor, the idea was to embrace contemplation. For this, full glazing was incorporated to provide views of the garden and the farm. This way, the upper floor, with its wing-like shape, seems to float above the land. Everything was enhanced by the lightness and sophistication of the metallic structure, and thus, Casa 14-Bis was born.

Save this picture!
14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Renato Nishimura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Uffizi Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "14-bis House / Uffizi Arquitetura" [Casa 14-bis / Uffizi Arquitetura] 20 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021427/14-bis-house-uffizi-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags