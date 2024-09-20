Shapes of Rain Installation / FAR-MS

+ 13

Design And Implementation: Stefano Mori

Sound Design And Audio System: Matthias Leboucher

City: Tamsweg

Country: Austria

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Shapes of Rain - How does rain shape our life, our time, and the territory we live in? How do we perceive one of the most important meteorological events on our planet? Are we really aware of it? "Shapes of Rain" is an interactive light and sound installation that explores possible ways to reconnect people with meteorological changes and therefore with nature.

Like any other animal, originally mankind was completely at the mercy of atmospheric events. Seeking comfort, control, and security, we have started building shelters. We have created the idea of a closed space, the idea of a "weather-free" space. For living, working, and carrying out most of our daily activities nowadays, we spend 90% of our time in these "weather-free" environments. This is the reason why we mostly don't get to experience the change in weather conditions and the occurrence of rain directly around us. Moreover, because at our latitudes rain is a very common event, we've started taking it for granted. We've started overlooking this occurrence, or worse, considering it inconvenient. We've forgotten how sacred and important rain is. Rain fills our natural reservoirs, shapes the territories we live in, and brings life to our planet. It is the final phase of the water cycle, in which water returns to the Earth. Rain is not only necessary, but it's also a beautiful event: an event charged with aesthetic meaning, rhythm, haptics, and auditory sensations.

The Installation - "Shapes of Rain" creates a multi-sensory and three-dimensional experience, inviting people to observe the occurrence of rain with new awareness and curiosity. The installation consists of three interconnected systems. The first system generates a rhythmic rain effect by connecting adjustable drippers to irrigation pipes. The second system uses spotlights under transparent drumheads where falling water creates dynamic light effects. The third system amplifies, transforms, and spatializes the sounds of water drops using contact microphones and small speakers. A wooden framed structure incorporates and supports the three systems, enabling them to operate synergistically. Mirrors fixed around the structure form a scenic backdrop for the installation, seamlessly blending with the surrounding environment.

The project was presented at the Supergau festival, in the heart of the shady Passeggen forest north of Tamsweg (Austria), a historically loaded place where thousands of people were executed by fire in the past. This offered a unique surrounding where the vibrant light and sound effects of the installation evoked the tragic memories of local persecution.