Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects

Design Manager: Sara Jafari

Second Phase Developer: Sheila Ehsaei

Design And Presentation: Azin Ravaei, Ali Chaeichian, Arshia Hashemipour, Somaye Saeedi, Mahsa Fa’al, Tania Haghi

Furniture Design: Pishevar: Soroush Majidi, Payman Barkhordari

Supervision: Payman Barkhordari

Client: Khalil Farshbaf

Beneficiary: Sabzgaman Dr.Beski

Construction: Khalil Farshbaf

Structure Engineer: Saeed Ferdowsi

Electrical And Mechanical Engineer: Payman Shafieian, Rajabian

Solar Panel System: Masoud Yazdanparast

Painter: Ahmad Koulof

Carpenter: Davood Bakhshi

Windows And Partitions: Mr. Ziyari

City: Gonbad-e Kavus

Country: Iran

Dr. Gholamali Beski (1931 – 2019) was an Iranian physician and environmentalist known as the "father of nature". The Dr. Beski Science Foundation is an educational platform in Gonbad-e Kavus, a remote city near Iran's north-eastern border with Turkmenistan. "The city needs versatile public and cultural spaces to support the development of its present and future urban life," says ZAV Architects. To fulfill this need, the Dr. Beski Science Foundation offers adaptable spaces supporting various functions.

The Foundation's original purpose was to enhance Gonbad-e Kavus's scientific profile by providing workshops, laboratories, and a small conference hall for students and researchers. However, there were initial concerns about the viability of the project within a remote city that lacked urban spaces and concerns over Iran's restrictive political environment. Questions arose whether or not the project would attract and retain students and researchers. Client and architects' team a "more interdisciplinary and culturally vibrant approach" was needed, shifting the focus towards strengthening the local community.

The Dr. Beski Science Foundation is a versatile building, designed with open-plan floors that will meet the needs of various activities with minimal modifications, including educational workshops, professional gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, and co-working: the building's flexible nature ensures it will remain relevant for its community of users.

This flexibility extends to the Foundation's construction and it promotes a circular economy approach similar to traditional Iranian resourcefulness. ZAV Architects calls this "the 'grandmother's' circular economy," explaining: "This model enhances the local social economy by transforming simple, available resources into valuable spaces." The grandmotherly approach sets many stores by practicality and resource efficiency, viewing them in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

"The project embraces available materials, local craftsmanship, site characteristics, and surrounding areas as resources that address the ultimate design," says ZAV. "Buildings in Gonbad typically use a concrete frame and clay block infill and commonly feature unfinished side facades with rough cement finishes. This building intentionally mirrors the city's facades, demonstrating that even unfinished resources can inspire unconventional designs."

"The project adopts 'honest tectonics' and 'imperfect aesthetics',". "This eliminates interior finishes, resulting in the reduced consumption of resources, minimal waste, a lighter building structure, and lower construction costs." also materials such as gypsum boards and steel profiles can be removed, replaced, and reused during the Foundation's lifespan. Renewable energy is generated by rooftop photovoltaic panels and the building makes use of natural ventilation.

The Dr. Beski Science Foundation is built on a triangular plot — the site's physical arrangement helped determine the building's triangular stepped design. Built to align with the surrounding urban fabric, the Foundation's volume gradually reduces from five levels to two levels. A ground-floor courtyard connects with the street via a semi-open covered space; the building's terraces extend the amount of green space, opening the building to the city at different levels.