World
  Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Science Center, Educational Architecture
Gonbad-e Kavus, Iran
  • Design Manager: Sara Jafari
  • Second Phase Developer: Sheila Ehsaei
  • Design And Presentation: Azin Ravaei, Ali Chaeichian, Arshia Hashemipour, Somaye Saeedi, Mahsa Fa’al, Tania Haghi
  • Furniture Design: Pishevar: Soroush Majidi, Payman Barkhordari
  • Supervision: Payman Barkhordari
  • Client: Khalil Farshbaf
  • Beneficiary: Sabzgaman Dr.Beski
  • Construction: Khalil Farshbaf
  • Structure Engineer: Saeed Ferdowsi
  • Electrical And Mechanical Engineer: Payman Shafieian, Rajabian
  • Solar Panel System: Masoud Yazdanparast
  • Painter: Ahmad Koulof
  • Carpenter: Davood Bakhshi
  • Windows And Partitions: Mr. Ziyari
  • City: Gonbad-e Kavus
  • Country: Iran
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Parham Taghioff

Dr. Gholamali Beski (1931 – 2019) was an Iranian physician and environmentalist known as the "father of nature". The Dr. Beski Science Foundation is an educational platform in Gonbad-e Kavus, a remote city near Iran's north-eastern border with Turkmenistan. "The city needs versatile public and cultural spaces to support the development of its present and future urban life," says ZAV Architects. To fulfill this need, the Dr. Beski Science Foundation offers adaptable spaces supporting various functions.

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 6 of 36
© Parham Taghioff
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 36 of 36
Urban Fabric Diagram

The Foundation's original purpose was to enhance Gonbad-e Kavus's scientific profile by providing workshops, laboratories, and a small conference hall for students and researchers. However, there were initial concerns about the viability of the project within a remote city that lacked urban spaces and concerns over Iran's restrictive political environment. Questions arose whether or not the project would attract and retain students and researchers. Client and architects' team a "more interdisciplinary and culturally vibrant approach" was needed, shifting the focus towards strengthening the local community.

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 27 of 36
First Floor Plan
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghioff

The Dr. Beski Science Foundation is a versatile building, designed with open-plan floors that will meet the needs of various activities with minimal modifications, including educational workshops, professional gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, and co-working: the building's flexible nature ensures it will remain relevant for its community of users.

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table
© Payman Barkhordari
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Soroush Majidi

This flexibility extends to the Foundation's construction and it promotes a circular economy approach similar to traditional Iranian resourcefulness. ZAV Architects calls this "the 'grandmother's' circular economy," explaining: "This model enhances the local social economy by transforming simple, available resources into valuable spaces." The grandmotherly approach sets many stores by practicality and resource efficiency, viewing them in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 4 of 36
© Parham Taghioff

"The project embraces available materials, local craftsmanship, site characteristics, and surrounding areas as resources that address the ultimate design," says ZAV. "Buildings in Gonbad typically use a concrete frame and clay block infill and commonly feature unfinished side facades with rough cement finishes. This building intentionally mirrors the city's facades, demonstrating that even unfinished resources can inspire unconventional designs."

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 33 of 36
East Elevation

 "The project adopts 'honest tectonics' and 'imperfect aesthetics',". "This eliminates interior finishes, resulting in the reduced consumption of resources, minimal waste, a lighter building structure, and lower construction costs." also materials such as gypsum boards and steel profiles can be removed, replaced, and reused during the Foundation's lifespan. Renewable energy is generated by rooftop photovoltaic panels and the building makes use of natural ventilation.

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 5 of 36
© Parham Taghioff
Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 35 of 36
Section B

The Dr. Beski Science Foundation is built on a triangular plot — the site's physical arrangement helped determine the building's triangular stepped design. Built to align with the surrounding urban fabric, the Foundation's volume gradually reduces from five levels to two levels. A ground-floor courtyard connects with the street via a semi-open covered space; the building's terraces extend the amount of green space, opening the building to the city at different levels.

Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects - Image 23 of 36
© Parham Taghioff

Project location

Address:Gonbad-e Kavus, Iran

ZAV Architects
Materials

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerEducational ArchitectureIran

Cite: "Dr. Beski Science Foundation / ZAV Architects" 18 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021264/dr-beski-science-foundation-zav-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

