World
Dakar Train Station / GA2D

Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Train Station, Sustainability
Dakar, Senegal
  • Clients: State of Senegal - APIX
  • Outside Facilities Consultant: AREP
  • Signage Design: AREP Design Lab
  • City: Dakar
  • Country: Senegal
Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of GA2D

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the new train line construction between Dakar and Diamniadio, GA2D was chosen to lead the renovation and extension of Dakar train station. This building is a historical monument dating back to 1914.

Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Image 4 of 21
© Lionel Mandeix
Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Image 16 of 21
Axonometric View
Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Image 13 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Arcade
Courtesy of GA2D
Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Image 2 of 21
Courtesy of GA2D

The project includes the stabilization and modernization of the existing building, the construction of a new building, and the remodeling of surrounding outdoor spaces.

Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Image 6 of 21
Courtesy of GA2D
Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Image 21 of 21
Sections

The station is located north of the famous Place du Tirailleur. It has a U-shaped plan with an overall central volume that connects the two wings, which are higher and divided into three levels. The extension, with its contemporary architecture, is a continuation of the old station. It creates a link between the former historical building and the train access.

Dakar Train Station / GA2D - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of GA2D

Project location

Address:Dakar, Senegal

GA2D
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationSustainabilitySenegal
Cite: "Dakar Train Station / GA2D" 14 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

