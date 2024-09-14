Dakar Train Station / GA2D

+ 16

Clients: State of Senegal - APIX

Outside Facilities Consultant: AREP

Signage Design: AREP Design Lab

City: Dakar

Country: Senegal

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the new train line construction between Dakar and Diamniadio, GA2D was chosen to lead the renovation and extension of Dakar train station. This building is a historical monument dating back to 1914.

The project includes the stabilization and modernization of the existing building, the construction of a new building, and the remodeling of surrounding outdoor spaces.

The station is located north of the famous Place du Tirailleur. It has a U-shaped plan with an overall central volume that connects the two wings, which are higher and divided into three levels. The extension, with its contemporary architecture, is a continuation of the old station. It creates a link between the former historical building and the train access.