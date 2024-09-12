SLK Outdoor Learning Space / Monsala

+ 13

Landscape Supplier: Rafii Putra / Plant Your Plan

Program / Use / Building Function: School - Outdoor Learning Space for Students and Teachers

City: Tanjung Priok

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. This project stemmed from the concept of repurposing a plot of land originally earmarked for the future expansion of the school, transforming it into a vibrant, lush outdoor learning environment. The vision for this new space is to offer students and teachers a variety of areas, each with unique typologies, where they can collaborate and congregate, all while immersed in greenery.

The existing site is a concrete slab intended for the eventual expansion of the school building, and we were tasked with working within these preexisting constraints. The foremost challenge was converting this concrete expanse into a green, inviting space. One of our key solutions was to elevate the floor plane, utilizing the void between the new and existing levels as planter boxes to accommodate soil and trees.

We approached the elevated floor plane as if it were a sheet of paper, cutting 'holes' that would later be filled with plants. These 'holes' were extended downward and upward to form a variety of spaces designed for different activities. This strategy seeks to evoke distinct feelings in users and address their diverse needs. For instance, a circular bench set in a sunken area may appeal to those seeking privacy and concentration, while the irregularly shaped seating atop the floor plane is ideal for more casual, social gatherings.

At the far end of the floor plane, we designed a curved climbing wall for students. Adjacent to this feature is a greenhouse, which remains at the existing ground level, set apart from the slightly elevated outdoor learning area. This separation creates a secluded atmosphere, allowing individuals to focus and feel transported into a different realm, despite the physical proximity of the two spaces.