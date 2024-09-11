Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative)

The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 2 of 17The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 3 of 17The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Interior PhotographyThe Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Community, Cultural Center
Ahmedabad, India
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 2 of 17
© Inclined Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Residential community space – a dialogue of place with a variety of scales and volumes… The community space developed for vertical housing is a peaceful and relaxing social space. Its inclusive design allows the user to interact and be involved with the designed places.

The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Inclined Studio
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 7 of 17
© Inclined Studio
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 17 of 17
Sections
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Interior Photography, Facade
© Inclined Studio

UA Lab has designed the residential community space as a ‘shared space’ between families of different cultural diversity. This space plays a very important role in binding people of different ethnic values and cultures together. A central Pavilion is designed to house various community activities. The pavilion is designed as a single concrete shell with varied volumes of interconnected spaces. A simple assembly of vertical linear circular columns and horizontal flat slabs contributes to the making of this dynamic space.

The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 3 of 17
© Inclined Studio
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Inclined Studio

The volume on the First floor is designed as a solid block in contrast to the volume on the Ground floor. The linear assembly of circular columns shapes the space enclosure for the Ground floor volume. The circular columns are kept freestanding. They define yet undefined the volume on the Ground floor. The First-floor level spans two-thirds part of the horizontal space, leaving the one-third as a double-height volume.

The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Interior Photography
© Inclined Studio
The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Image 16 of 17
Plan

This contrast of mass to void creates an interesting dynamic of space. It accentuates an individual’s experience of seating within the space. Natural Flooring material with an exposed concrete finish is used for the Pavilion. Consciously we have not used any colors for the Pavilion area. Hence, the entire Pavilion seems to merge with the surroundings. It is only the greens of the Tree canopy, Shrubs, and the Lawn area that one perceives while being in the Pavilion space or moving around it. Blue mosaic is used for the pool area. The staircase is designed as an element. The color is bright to create a striking contrast with the exposed concrete finish of the Pavilion façade.

The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Inclined Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ahmedabad, India

About this office
UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative)
Material

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterIndia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "The Concrete Shell / UA Lab (Urban Architectural Collaborative)" 11 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021024/the-concrete-shell-ua-lab-urban-architectural-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

