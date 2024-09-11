Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Patios House / studio mk27

Patios House / studio mk27

Patios House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, GardenPatios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPatios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WindowsPatios House / studio mk27 - Interior PhotographyPatios House / studio mk27 - More Images+ 26

Houses
Mangaratiba, Brazil
  • Architects: studio mk27 - marcio kogan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lightworks, Lumini, Marvelar, Pedras Bellas Artes, Plancus, Topseal, mado
  • Architecture: Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo
  • Interiors: Diana Radomysler
  • Landscape Desgin: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Author: Marcio Kogan
  • Co Author: Samanta Cafardo
  • Project Team: Mariana Ruzante, Renato Perigo, Renata Scheliga, Eloá Augusto
  • Communication: Carlos costa, Mariana Simas, Nathalia Lima
  • Structural Engineering: Leão & Associados
  • MEP: DLameza engenharia
  • Air Conditioning: Thermoplan
  • Automation: Gilberto Floriano
  • Construction Company: Lock Engenharia
  • City: Mangaratiba
  • Country: Brazil
Patios House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Those who come from the sea hardly notice the volume of the Patios House at the foot of a verdant mountain. The thin slab that divides the green from the sand shelters an almost invisible house, dissolved in the landscape.

Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 22 of 31
© Pedro Kok
Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 27 of 31
Site plan
Patios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Patios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Two wide and low volumes sit on the elongated plot, mediated by a lush patio. The front one opens itself towards the horizon, framing sea and sky from the inside. With window frames that completely open the living room, the pool terrace and the inner patio are integrated - allowing a barefoot living experience. Kitchen and TV room are contained in a box enveloped by a eucalyptus shutter.

Patios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok

This same material closes the back volume, allowing the filtered passage of natural light to the five suites. Each one of them has its own patio that brings light and flowing air to every bathroom.

Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 10 of 31
© Pedro Kok
Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 13 of 31
© Pedro Kok
Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 28 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 8 of 31
© Pedro Kok
Patios House / studio mk27 - Image 29 of 31
Section AA
Patios House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pedro Kok

The clean and neat lines of the house reserves in its materiality a space to imperfection, creating atmospheres that values what is simple and natural. Besides the eucalyptus shutters, other plans add on a rustic and tactile feeling, as the raw brick walls that delimits the house on its sides and the exposed aggregate concrete flooring.

Patios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok

The precise selection of furniture pieces also searches for balance between sharp and cozy by combining different shapes and temperatures. A mixture of rustic elements, soft surfaces, natural and textured materials together with sharp, clean and minimal design pieces evoques a tropical interpretation of modernism.

Patios House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Pedro Kok

Rooted on the ground, and searching for the horizon, Patios House creates a joyful experience for the senses, where textures and shapes blends perfectly with the salty sea breeze and the garden’s earthy smell.

Patios House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Pedro Kok

studio mk27
