Patios House / studio mk27

-
Architects: studio mk27 - marcio kogan
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Pedro Kok
-
Manufacturers: Lightworks, Lumini, Marvelar, Pedras Bellas Artes, Plancus, Topseal, mado
- Architecture: Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo
- Interiors: Diana Radomysler
- Landscape Desgin: Rodrigo Oliveira
- Author: Marcio Kogan
- Co Author: Samanta Cafardo
- Project Team: Mariana Ruzante, Renato Perigo, Renata Scheliga, Eloá Augusto
- Communication: Carlos costa, Mariana Simas, Nathalia Lima
- Structural Engineering: Leão & Associados
- MEP: DLameza engenharia
- Air Conditioning: Thermoplan
- Automation: Gilberto Floriano
- Construction Company: Lock Engenharia
- City: Mangaratiba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Those who come from the sea hardly notice the volume of the Patios House at the foot of a verdant mountain. The thin slab that divides the green from the sand shelters an almost invisible house, dissolved in the landscape.
Two wide and low volumes sit on the elongated plot, mediated by a lush patio. The front one opens itself towards the horizon, framing sea and sky from the inside. With window frames that completely open the living room, the pool terrace and the inner patio are integrated - allowing a barefoot living experience. Kitchen and TV room are contained in a box enveloped by a eucalyptus shutter.
This same material closes the back volume, allowing the filtered passage of natural light to the five suites. Each one of them has its own patio that brings light and flowing air to every bathroom.
The clean and neat lines of the house reserves in its materiality a space to imperfection, creating atmospheres that values what is simple and natural. Besides the eucalyptus shutters, other plans add on a rustic and tactile feeling, as the raw brick walls that delimits the house on its sides and the exposed aggregate concrete flooring.
The precise selection of furniture pieces also searches for balance between sharp and cozy by combining different shapes and temperatures. A mixture of rustic elements, soft surfaces, natural and textured materials together with sharp, clean and minimal design pieces evoques a tropical interpretation of modernism.
Rooted on the ground, and searching for the horizon, Patios House creates a joyful experience for the senses, where textures and shapes blends perfectly with the salty sea breeze and the garden’s earthy smell.