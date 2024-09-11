Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography, FacadeEcole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEcole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailEcole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography, StairsEcole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay

Educational Architecture, Schools
Shefford, Canada
Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography, Facade
© James Brittain
Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Pelletier de Fontenay, an architectural firm based in Montreal, in partnership with Leclerc Architects, presents École du Zénith, a project resulting from a series of competitions launched by Lab-École in 2019. Being the first school architecture competition since the 1960s, this major project marks a turning point in Quebec’s educational landscape, renewing the program, organization, and way of building primary schools in the province.

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© James Brittain
Axonometry
Axonometry
Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© James Brittain

Set in a vast and open landscape, the school appears as a new horizon line, shaped by the interplay of volumes and roofs. The pavilions are assembled around an inner courtyard that frames magnificent views of Mount Shefford. The ensemble offers a dual interpretation, allowing the expression of both the individuality of each cycle and the broader school community. Each student can identify with their own pavilion, their own "home", and thus visualize their past and future academic journey through the school cycles. With large windows, overhanging roofs, and multiple entry points, the architecture aims to make the boundary between inside and outside as permeable as possible, thus connecting the architecture with the landscape.

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© James Brittain
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© James Brittain
Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography
© James Brittain

Students always enter through the large courtyard before heading to their lockers. The courtyard, while offering ample mineral surfaces that can accommodate all the school's students, integrates numerous planted areas combining mature trees, shrubs, perennials, and wildflowers, all of local origin. The planting area closest to the kitchen/cafeteria serves as a vegetable garden, in the form of an edible forest. Natural rocks scattered here and there serve as benches, barriers, pathways, and transitional elements, allowing students to playfully appropriate the space. The large overhanging roofs of the buildings interconnect to form a continuous covered walkway around the courtyard.

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography, Stairs
© James Brittain
Section 1
Section 1
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The school must be both simple and complex - simple in its expression and organization, but complex in its spatiality and the richness of its spaces. In section, the classrooms benefit from the roof slope to achieve a generous ceiling height. These slopes extend and meet above the collaboration areas, defining a double-light space. Shared among four classes, the collaboration zone partly unfolds in double height, and partly in a mezzanine accessible by a bleacher stair.

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Interior Photography
© James Brittain

The main pavilion houses the reception, administration, daycare services, and common facilities shared between cycles. The common space unfolds under a generous double height. A stepped area bridges a lower zone directly connected to the courtyard and a more intimate area placed in the mezzanine. From the steps and the mezzanine, a large skylight frames the view of Mount Shefford beyond the roofs and the landscape. Located in the basement, the gymnasium and its activities can be observed from the common circulation that crosses above. In this widened corridor, fixed furniture elements allow for activities in smaller groups.

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography, Windows
© James Brittain

Transparency provides constant visual contact with the forest. The classrooms, with their generous openings, are designed to avoid the need for mechanical air conditioning. The overhangs of the roofs help control summer radiation and minimize solar gains. Punctuating each pavilion, large triangular chimneys generously allow zenithal light to enter. These chimneys also collectively serve as a bioclimatic device, with the shape of the roofs naturally directing warm air towards these shafts, where it can be evacuated. Without literally reproducing the vernacular architecture of the surrounding area, the school, with its low volumes and sloped roofs, offers archetypal forms that echo the nearby houses or farm buildings. Thus, children enter a world that is familiar to them; a warm and welcoming world.

Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay - Exterior Photography, Windows
© James Brittain

Project location

Address:Shefford, Canada

Pelletier De Fontenay
Wood

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Ecole du Zenith / Pelletier De Fontenay" 11 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

