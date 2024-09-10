Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Elementary & Middle School
Du Già, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • City: Du Già
  • Country: Vietnam
Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Tham Luong school is located on a rocky plateau in Du Gia commune, Yen Minh district, Ha Giang province - the home of the Hmong ethnic minority who migrated to the land of the Tay people. Previously, due to natural disasters and landslides, the entire Hmong village lost their homes and land, forcing them to move to a new location. Since then, they have developed a mentality of  "living on borrowed land", where everything in their village, from houses to schools, is temporary.

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Elevation
Elevation
Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

The existing school was dilapidated, damp, and poorly lit. On the first day of the construction survey, the local government and residents expressed their desire for a school with a lowland-style design: classrooms on different levels, brick staircases, and walls painted with yellow lime. Perhaps because the people are accustomed to houses made of earth walls, low stone fences, and yin-yang roofs, they unintentionally forgot that these architectural elements are the essence, the heritage of their ancestors.

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

The architects of 1+1>2 spent time drawing and talking with the people, convincing them that their indigenous cultural life was vibrant and beautiful and that there was no need to imitate modern designs. They suggested incorporating stone into the construction, as Hmong children are used to climbing and have a close relationship with stone and the vastness of nature. Gradually, the locals followed the architects' advice, but real change in perception requires practical experience.

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

From a piece of barren rocky land in the valley, the cultural complex and Tham Luong school emerged with the uniqueness of 900 blocks of locally quarried stone. The 40-50cm thick stone walls are combined with small pieces of pebbles and adobe bricks, similar to the way the Hmong weave their traditional brocade. This effective windbreak solution keeps the classrooms warm in winter and cool in summer, ensuring good learning conditions for students.

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Perspective
Perspective

During construction, there was no electricity, so the workers used diesel-powered drills to drill through the hard layers of stone underground. People of all ages gathered together, breaking down each piece of stone before using them for construction. Throughout the process of building the school, the locals learned how to quarry stones for house construction, expand agricultural cultivation areas, and be self-sufficient to improve their lives. They gained a deeper understanding of community life, the value of generosity, and voluntarism. The Tham Luong school harmonizes with the village. An architecture that embraces simplicity, and unadorned charm, seamlessly blending into nature. The flexible and interconnected space connects with the cultural house and existing large rocks, creating a shared playground that is lively and vibrant. 

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Each span of the roofs, walls, and clerestory windows is in harmony with the rhythm of the mountains. As the early morning mist dances across the highlands, the school's green and white metal roof emerges, seamlessly blending with the verdant tapestry of the forest. More than just existing in the landscape, the school becomes a living reflection of nature itself, mirroring the rocks, wind, clouds, and light. Connecting the three housing units are two zigzag corridors, forming a warm embrace around a small courtyard. The schoolyard serves as both a learning and play space for students and a cultural meeting place for residents and visitors.

Tham Luong Kindergarten & Primary School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Project location

Address:Du Già, Vietnam

1+1>2 Architects
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Elementary & Middle School, Vietnam
Top #Tags